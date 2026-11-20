Vincent Van Gogh's 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' | Image Courtesy: Sotheby's

A Vincent van Gogh masterpiece has just made auction history, fetching an astonishing $190.4 million (approximately ₹1,773 crore) at Sotheby's in New York. Painted towards the final months of the Dutch artist's life, the vibrant landscape not only crossed its estimated value of $180 million but also became the most expensive work by Van Gogh ever sold at a public auction.

Titled 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' (Chestnut Trees in Flower), the painting's journey to the auction block was far from straightforward. Its sale had recently faced uncertainty after descendants of a Jewish family that once owned the artwork questioned whether it had been sold under pressure during Nazi-era persecution in Germany, as reported by AP.

The auction eventually proceeded after an agreement was reached between the painting's current owners and the family of its previous owners, bringing an end to the dispute ahead of the high-profile sale.

Van Gogh masterpiece breaks previous auction record

The $190.4 million sale has surpassed the previous auction record for a Van Gogh painting, set in 2022 when 'Verger avec cyprès' (Orchard with Cypresses) fetched $117.2 million at Christie's.

The latest sale took place during an auction of 12 Impressionist and Post-Impressionist artworks collected by the late Argentine art collector Nelly Arrieta de Blaquier and her husband, sugar magnate Carlos Pedro Blaquier. Together, the artworks brought in $412 million.

Another notable sale from the collection was Paul Cézanne's portrait 'Arlequin', which went under the hammer for $111 million.

Painting's Nazi-era history comes under scrutiny

Beyond its staggering price, 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' also carried a complicated history. The Blaquier-Arrieta family had owned the artwork since 1975, but its earlier ownership became the subject of scrutiny before the auction.

As per reports, the painting had been sold in 1936 by Hedwig and Samuel Fischer, a Jewish family in Nazi-era Germany. Their descendants raised concerns about the circumstances surrounding the transaction, with a lawyer representing the Fischer heirs asking for the auction to be delayed until Sotheby's could establish that the artwork had not been sold under duress.

Just a day before the scheduled sale, Sotheby's announced that the Blaquier-Arrieta family and the Fischer descendants had reached an agreement. The auction house did not reveal the terms but said the resolution acknowledged the painting's complex Nazi-era history and the suffering experienced by the Fischer family during the Holocaust.

The Fischer heirs also expressed gratitude for what they described as a fair and collaborative negotiation involving Sotheby's and the current owners.

Van Gogh painted the landscape shortly before his death

The artwork dates back to May 1890, when Van Gogh returned to painting following his release from a psychiatric asylum. 'Châtaigniers en fleurs' emerged during a particularly creative period in his life, just two months before his death.

Its sale for $190.4 million has now placed it at the top of Van Gogh's public auction records, adding another remarkable chapter to the story of an artist whose works continue to command extraordinary attention in the global art market.

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