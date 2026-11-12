Kareena Kapoor Khan Diwali 30-Carat Pendant Controversy: From Its Price To Spiritual Significance; Here's To Know Everything | X

A piece of jewellery can carry a stone that goes beyond the beauty it holds. Kareena Kapoor Khan's 30-carat emerald pendant became a centre of religious discussion when the actress wore it and paired it with her traditional outfit. The pendant has now drawn attention for reasons beyond fashion. The actress has found herself facing a legal notice over the heritage piece, bringing questions of religious sentiments because the pendant's stone is engraved with a verse from the holy Quran, with the notice also accusing her of disrespecting a sacred Islamic inscription known as Ayat-ul-Kursi. Let's understand the price, royal history and spiritual significance of it in Islam.

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Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali pendant in controversy: A brief about the royal ornament

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore the 30-carat emerald pendant during Diwali celebrations. Bebo paired the locket with a beige chandi-work (silver wire work) kaftan and a matching turban, which was designed by Punit Balana and styled by Rhea Kapoor. She also paired the look with a 200-year-old diamond-encrusted kalgi (turban ornament) that once belonged to the Nawab of Bhopal and was worn by Saif Ali Khan at their wedding in 2012.

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Talking about the origin, the pendant is a family heirloom from the former royal family of Bhopal, which previously belonged to the Begum of Bhopal (Sajida Sultan, the grandmother of Saif Ali Khan). Not only that, but the pendant is inscribed with Ayat-ul-Kursi (a verse from the Quran), which becomes the main part of the controversy, raising questions about whether Quranic verses should be worn as jewellery.

What is Ayat-ul-Kursi and why is it inscribed on jewellery?

Ayat-ul-Kursi, the Throne Verse, is the 255th verse of Surah Al-Baqarah, the second chapter of the Qur'an. It is widely regarded as the greatest verse in the Qur'an due to its profound declaration of Allah’s absolute sovereignty, power, and divine attributes. The verse written on the pendant translates to: "Allah – there is no deity except Him, the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of [all] existence... And He is the Most High, the Most Great." It is regarded as one of the most significant verses in Islam. It describes God's power over the heavens and Earth. Muslims often recite the verse for protection.

The pendant's royal connection and price

The emerald pendant is said to have belonged to the Begum of Bhopal, who ruled the princely state for more than a century. The connection to Kapoor Khan comes through her husband Saif Ali Khan's family. Hamidullah Khan was the last ruling Nawab of Bhopal. His daughter, Sajida Sultan, married Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi.

He was an Indian cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team. Their son, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who was also a cricketer, was Saif Ali Khan's father. The 200-year-old kalgi and pendant are priceless. But if auctioned, considering their history, historic sets like these could fetch over ₹20 crore to over ₹50 crore.