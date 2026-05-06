Vietnam's President To Lam Visits Bodh Gaya, Offers Prayers At Mahabodhi Temple Dedicated To Lord Buddha

Vietnam's President To Lam Visits Bodh Gaya |

The President of Vietnam, To Lam, visited the sacred town of Bodh Gaya where he offered prayers at the revered Mahabodhi Temple, dedicated to Gautama Buddha, after he arrived in Bodh Gaya on Tuesday as part of his three-day state visit to India. The visit underscored the deep spiritual and cultural connections between Vietnam and India, rooted in shared Buddhist heritage.

About To Lam visits to Gaya

During his visit, President To Lam participated in traditional rituals and spent time in quiet reflection at the temple complex, which is believed to be the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree over 2,500 years ago. The Mahabodhi Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, holds immense significance for Buddhists across the world and attracts pilgrims from numerous countries, including Vietnam.

President To Lam was accompanied by 120 delegations

Governor Syed Ata Hasnain and CM Samrat Choudhary received him at the Gaya airport. The president was accompanied by a 120-member delegation. To Lam arrived in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. This year, India and Vietnam mark the milestone of 10 years of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit will further strengthen our multifaceted and robust bilateral relations.

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He reached the revered Bodh Gaya by road from the airport, where he offered prayers at the Mahavihara. It is believed to be the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

Special chanting ceremony conducted

A special chanting ceremony was conducted by the Mahavihara chief monk, Bhikku Chalinda, along with other resident monks, according to the Bodh Gaya Temple Management Committee. Upon his arrival, he was welcomed to the sacred land of Lord Buddha and received at Gaya airport by the Governor of Bihar, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), and Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary.

The president also visited the Vietnamese Monastery, where he participated in various religious and cultural activities.

Bodh Gaya Statue | Wikipedia/ Andrew Moore

About Bodh Gaya

Bodh Gaya is one of the most sacred and beautiful places located in northeast India, Bihar. The sacred place is revered as the site where Gautama Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment under a tree later called the Bodhi Tree. The site is one of the four most important pilgrimages related to the life of Buddha. The other three sites are Kushinagar, Lumbini, and Sarnath.