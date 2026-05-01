Vietnam President To Lam To Visit India Next Week; ₹5,800 Crore BrahMos Deal On The Cards

New Delhi: Vietnam’s President To Lam is set to make India his first major foreign visit since taking office, with a potential BrahMos missile deal expected to be a key highlight. If concluded, Vietnam would become the third Southeast Asian country to deploy the Indo-Russian supersonic cruise missile.

The proposed package is expected to include shore-based BrahMos batteries for coastal defence, along with training, logistics support and an initial supply of missiles. Estimated at around ₹5,800 crore, the deal would rank among Vietnam’s biggest defence acquisitions in recent years, underlining Hanoi’s efforts to strengthen its maritime deterrence in the South China Sea, India Today reported, citing sources.

About To Lam’s India visit

To Lam’s India visit is scheduled from 5 to 7 May at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Lam, who is also the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, will be accompanied by a high-level business and political delegation, including ministers and senior officials of the Vietnamese government.

Lam will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on 6 May, according to the MEA. PM Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging discussions with the Vietnamese leader on bilateral relations, as well as on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

President Droupadi Murmu is also expected to meet Lam. During his visit, he will also travel to Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.