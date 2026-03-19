'Indians Not Allowed': Tourist Denied Entry At Restaurant In Vietnam; Viral Video Sparks Debate On Racism Abroad

A viral video circulating on social media has ignited a heated discussion about alleged discrimination faced by Indian tourists overseas. The clip features two men claiming they were refused entry to multiple restaurants in Vietnam simply because of their nationality.

What the viral video shows

Shared on Instagram by user @viadaksh, the video captures the two men recounting their experience during a family trip. According to them, several eateries allegedly denied them service, with one even turning away women accompanying them due to their Indian identity.

One of the men states that despite maintaining respectful behavior, they were still treated unfairly. The video also includes visuals of a signboard that appears to read, “No smoking, No Indian,” further fueling outrage online.

A text overlay in the clip highlights the emotional impact of the situation, describing how a “dream vacation” turned sour after being denied entry based on nationality.

Post disclaimer and context

The user who uploaded the video clarified in the caption that the content was intended purely for awareness. He emphasized that it reflects a personal experience and does not aim to spread hate toward any country or community.

The caption also underlined a broader concern: while India’s global presence continues to grow, incidents like these suggest that stereotypes and bias against Indian travelers may still exist in certain parts of the world.

Comments

Social media divided over claims

The video quickly gained traction, drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Some users expressed anger and disappointment, calling the alleged incident outright racism and asserting that no one should face discrimination while traveling. Others, however, offered a more critical perspective, suggesting that the behavior of some Indian tourists abroad may contribute to negative perceptions.

Comments ranged from calls for better global awareness and respect for Indian travelers to introspective takes on improving etiquette and cultural sensitivity while visiting other countries.