Vidya Balan Kicks Off Arpan's Child Safety Week 2025; Reminds Sexual Abuse Offenders That 'Bacche Khilona Nahi'

Arpan, a globally recognised, award-winning non-profit based in Mumbai, dedicated to the elimination of Child Sexual Abuse in India, has announced the 7th edition of Child Safety Week (CSW), which begins on November 14 and will continue until November 20, 2025.

For CSW 2025, Arpan built on the momentum of its bold mass media strategy and the powerful #ProtectedByPOCSO theme introduced during CSW 2024, which focused on addressing offenders.

This year’s theme, “POCSO Pakad Lega,” brings the focus squarely on deterrence. It sends an uncompromising message to every offender: If you sexually abuse a child, the law will catch you (kissi bhi bacche ko galat tareeke se chhua toh #POCSOPakadLega), which serves both as a warning and a deterrent, making the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) visible, the consequences certain, and accountability real.

To amplify the campaign's reach and impact, renowned actor and Arpan's Goodwill Ambassador Vidya Balan has lent her face and voice to the initiative, reinforcing the call to action against Child Sexual Abuse with her influential presence.

In the campaign film, Vidya sends out a strong message to the offenders that "Bacche Khilona Nahi" and "If anyone touches a child inappropriately, #POCSOPakadLega."

Vidya first connected with the organisation during the making of Kahaani 2, where she portrayed a CSA survivor. Since then, she has been a passionate advocate for child protection and an active voice in Arpan’s mission.

"I'm proud to stand with Arpan this Child Safety Week to send a clear message — if you sexually abuse a child, POCSO Pakad Lega. Child Sexual Abuse is punishable by law, and every child in India is Protected By POCSO. I urge all adults to speak up when they see a child in an unsafe situation and hold offenders accountable. Join me and Arpan in reminding offenders that we're watching — POCSO Pakad Lega," she says.

Shweta Kawaatra, Manav Gohil and Anup Soni have also lent their voices to the campaign, each creating awareness on different kinds of sexual offences punishable under the POCSO Act.

Shweta Kawaatra, who fiercely stands for every child's right to safety and dignity, says: "I've played many roles in life, but none more powerful than a mother who protects. This is my voice for every child who deserves to be safe."

"I take immense pride in joining Arpan’s campaign to warn offenders that ‘mere bacche ko galat tareeke se chua, toh POCSO pakad lega'. As a father, I also appeal to every parent and caregiver that they too should stand for child safety, take that bold step, and raise a strong voice against Child Sexual Abuse. Let’s give our children, our future, a safer world to grow up in," adds Manav Gohil.

Anup Soni warns that "not just touching a child inappropriately but even making inappropriate videos of them are examples of sexual abuse."

"It is important that we all learn about CSA and the POCSO Act to help keep our children safe," he shares.

About Child Safety Week

To break the silence surrounding CSA, Arpan initiated the ‘Child Safety Week’ (CSW) campaign in 2019 as a collaborative national movement that amplifies conversations, drives action, and builds collective responsibility to address Child Sexual Abuse and create social change. It is observed every year from November 14 to 20.

Since its inception in 2019, Child Safety Week (CSW) has grown into a collaborative movement that unites NGOs, educators, parents, and civic bodies across India. Each year, the campaign drives conversations and initiatives designed to build safer spaces for children and create a culture that refuses to tolerate abuse in any form.



Arpan's impact over the years:

Trained over 1.5 lakh children and 1.2 lakh adults across 250+ schools and 20+ communities through their flagship program, Personal Safety Education (PSE).

Their digital modules reached over 2 lakh individuals.

Provided psychotherapy to 13,950+ children and adults and psychoeducation to 13,450+ children and adults.

Trained 3.27+ lakh individuals who, in turn, trained 31 lakh children and adults.

Reached out to 1.54 crores individuals by embedding PSE into the national and state curricula.