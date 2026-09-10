Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visit Nyedar Namlo In Itanagar; Why The Site Is Sacred For Donyi-Polo Faith?

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Visit Nyedar Namlo In Itanagar | X

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan visited Nyedar Namlo in Itanagar on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, during his two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh, drawing attention to the cultural and spiritual significance of the sacred site for followers of the Donyi-Polo faith. Before that, he visited Assam, Meghalaya and Manipur, as part of his four-day North-east visit, and on Tuesday he arrived in the state, where he visited Nyedar-Namlo, a sacred place of worship and a community centre for the indigenous Donyi-Polo faith.

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Vice President pays visit to Donyi-Polo faith

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan visited Nyedar Namlo in Itanagar. It is a sacred place of worship and community hub associated with the indigenous Donyi-Polo faith of the Nyishi community and other indigenous groups of Arunachal Pradesh. The Vice-President offered prayers at the prayer hall, and he was briefed on the Nyishi indigenous faith, beliefs and prayer systems, the Yerko indigenous Gurukul system, preservation of traditional knowledge and medicinal practices, and efforts to promote the mother tongue.

Addressing a community gathering, the VP said that he felt blessed to visit Nyedar Namlo during his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh. Highlighting the values of the Donyi-Polo tradition, the Vice-President said its emphasis on nature, truth, harmony and community remains deeply relevant to the modern world.

About Nyedar Namlo

Nyedar Namlo is an important place of worship associated with Donyi-Polo, an indigenous faith followed by several communities in Arunachal Pradesh. The term Donyi-Polo refers to the Sun (Donyi) and Moon (Polo), which are revered as powerful manifestations of the divine and are closely connected with nature, life and the universe.

The faith is deeply rooted in the traditional beliefs of Arunachal Pradesh’s indigenous communities. It emphasises harmony with nature, respect for ancestors and ethical living. Unlike religions centred around a single scripture or prophet, Donyi-Polo draws extensively from oral traditions, rituals, prayers and community practices passed down through generations.

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Efforts to preserve indigenous culture

Nyedar Namlo serves as a place where devotees gather for prayers, religious observances and community activities. The site reflects the continuing efforts of Donyi-Polo followers to preserve their indigenous spiritual traditions and cultural identity.

The word ‘Namlo’ is commonly associated with a place of worship in the Donyi-Polo tradition. Such prayer centres play an important role in keeping traditional beliefs and practices alive, particularly among younger generations.