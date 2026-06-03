Vibhuvana Sankashti 2026: Know Correct Date, Muhurat And More About The Auspicious Day Dedicated To Lord Ganesha

Vibhuvana Sankashti Chaturthi | X/ @SanatanTalks

Vibhuvana Sankashti, also known as Sankashti Chaturthi, is a sacred Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the deity of wisdom and prosperity. Devotees observe this fast every month on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon). It is believed that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day helps devotees overcome difficulties and brings happiness, success, and peace.

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Vibhuvana Sankashti 2026

Vibhuvana Sankashti is a highly auspicious day that falls during the Adhik Mass. The day is observed with great devotion by Ganesha devotees across the country, and it is marked by fasting, special prayers, and offerings made to Lord Ganesha. Many devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise until moonrise and break their fast only after sighting the Moon and offering prayers. On this day, the Vibhuvan Ganesha form of Lord Ganapati is worshipped. Vibhuvana means 'Present in all three Lokas.' The deity is worshipped alongside the Durva, and Bilva Patra.

Vibhuvana Sankashti 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the day will be observed on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 09:21 PM on Jun 03, 2026

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 11:30 PM on Jun 04, 2026

Moonrise on Sankashti Day - 09:59 PM

Significance

The word "Sankashti" means "deliverance from troubles." According to Hindu beliefs, observing this vrat with sincerity helps remove obstacles from one's life and fulfils wishes. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as the first deity before the commencement of any auspicious work, making this day especially important for those seeking success in personal and professional endeavours.

Rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early in the morning and visit the Lord Ganesha temple. They should also do the puma rituals in their home during the Chaturthi Tithi and perform Ganesh Puja with offerings such as durva grass, modaks, fruits, and flowers. Recite the Ganesh Atharvashirsha and the Sankashti Vrat Katha, as they are considered highly beneficial on this day.