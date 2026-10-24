Veteran Actress Hema Malini Inaugurates Braj Raj Utsav 2026 With Mesmerising ‘Ganga Avataran’ Dance Performance; Take A Look

Hema Malini Inaugurates Braj Raj Utsav 2026 With Mesmerising ‘Ganga Avataran’ Dance Performance; Take A Look | X

Veteran actor and Bharatanatyam dancer Hema Malini inaugurated Braj Raj Utsav 2026 with a captivating presentation of Ganga Avataran, bringing India's rich cultural and mythological heritage to the forefront on Friday, October 23, in Vrindavan, Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The performance added a devotional touch to the festival, which celebrates the traditions, art, music and cultural identity of the Braj region.

Known for her contribution to Indian cinema and classical dance, Hema Malini has consistently used the performing arts to bring stories from Indian mythology to life. Her presentation of Ganga Avataran drew attention to the legendary descent of the River Ganga from heaven to Earth, a significant episode in Hindu mythology.

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Hema Malini Brings Maa Ganga's Story To Stage

On Friday, October 23, 2026, the veteran actress inaugurated Braj Raj Utsav 2026 with a captivating presentation of Ganga Avataran at the Swami Haridas Auditorium. The actress and Member of Parliament performed her classical dance drama in a traditional white shimmering saree, representing herself as Goddess Ganga. The performance strongly emphasised environmental awareness, river conservation and the urgent need to clean and protect both the Ganga and Yamuna.

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The performance began with the story of Maa Ganga's descent to Earth, tracing the legendary tale of King Bhagirath and his determination to bring the river down to liberate his ancestors. The stage programme also included the part where Lord Shiva was seen holding Ganga’s powerful currents in his matted locks before allowing the river to flow to Earth.

What is Ganga Avataran?

Ganga Avataran refers to the descent of the sacred River Ganga to Earth. According to Hindu mythology, King Bhagiratha performed intense penance to bring Ganga down from heaven to purify the souls of his ancestors. However, the force of the river's descent was so immense that Lord Shiva agreed to receive Ganga in his matted locks, releasing the water gently onto Earth.

The story symbolises devotion, perseverance, divine intervention and the spiritual significance of the Ganga in Hindu tradition. Through classical dance, the narrative is expressed using intricate movements, facial expressions, hand gestures and rhythmic compositions.

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What is Braj Raj Utsav?

Braj Raj Utsav is a cultural festival associated with the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh, particularly known for its deep connections with the life and legends of Lord Krishna. The region encompasses important pilgrimage destinations such as Mathura, Vrindavan, Govardhan and Barsana.

The festival provides a platform for showcasing traditional music, dance, handicrafts, regional cuisine and local art forms. It also seeks to promote the cultural heritage and tourism potential of the region.