Veganism: Sustainable Lifestyle Beyond Trends

Gone are the days when if someone turned vegan, they were bashed for following the trend. Today, people understand the true essence of turning vegan. Today, it is much more than just having health benefits or weight loss, it is a sustainable choice that people make with a larger goal to save the environment.

By definition, veganism is a lifestyle choice that avoids the use of animal products in food, clothing, and other areas, primarily to promote health, reduce environmental impact, and uphold animal welfare.

Benefits of turning vegan beyond just a trend

A lot of research reports have surfaced in recent years that have shown that turning vegan has health benefits. Some reports showed that veganism is also associated with reversing your biological age. However, when we talk about veganism as a lifestyle choice, it goes above and beyond just providing health benefits. There is much more to it which we are going to explore in this article.

Health benefits

Plant-based diets are associated with numerous health benefits. Rich in essential nutrients like fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals, a balanced vegan diet supports optimal health.

Rupesh Mokal, a chef and wellness expert at Tattva Bar & Cafe in Mumbai, highlights the health benefits of veganism, noting, “By choosing plant-based options, individuals can experience numerous benefits, including reduced risk of heart disease and stroke, lower cholesterol levels, and improved immunity and digestion.”

In 2021, a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology showed that people on plant-based diets had a 32% lower risk of heart-related issues. Vegan diets, high in fiber from sources like fruits, vegetables, and grains, contribute to better gut health and lower cholesterol, promoting cardiovascular well-being.

Veganism and weight loss

With a focus on nutrient-dense, low-calorie foods, vegan diets can aid in better weight management. A plant-based diet has been shown to reduce inflammation in the body, improving metabolism and insulin sensitivity, which are key factors in maintaining a healthy weight.

However, Prashant Desai, the Longevity Sherpa rightly points out that turning vegan and consuming fries and cola ain’t going to help. “Being vegan while consuming Cola and French Fries every day won’t help lose weight. Sugar is vegan. But excess sugar is poison. Weight loss has only one answer: calorie restriction.” So, if you are restricting calories by being vegan then only you can lose weight. Remember this before following any trend!

Environmental benefits of a vegan diet

The environmental impact of animal agriculture is immense, accounting for significant carbon emissions, deforestation, and water consumption. By choosing a plant-based diet, individuals can make a tangible difference in conserving resources and reducing pollution.

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions

The production of meat and dairy is responsible for nearly 15% of all global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a 2018 report by the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization. A vegan diet, however, can reduce an individual’s carbon footprint by up to 50%, according to a University of Oxford study. By eliminating animal products, we can reduce the demand for livestock farming, a major source of methane, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide emissions.

Conservation of water resources

The amount of water required to produce plant-based foods is significantly lower than that needed for animal-based foods. According to data from the Water Footprint Network, producing one kilogram of beef requires approximately 15,000 litres of water, compared to only 300 litres needed to produce the same amount of vegetables. Sangeeta Tiwai, Clinical Nutritionist, Artemis Lite, NFC, Delhi, says, “Reducing the demand for animal products can help in conserving natural resources and protect ecosystems from degradation. By minimizing the strain on these resources, a vegan diet supports biodiversity and helps in combating climate change.”

Protection of biodiversity and land use

Animal agriculture is a primary driver of deforestation, leading to habitat loss and species extinction. When forests are cleared to make space for livestock or to grow feed crops, biodiversity suffers, impacting both plants and animals. The World Wildlife Fund estimates that animal agriculture is responsible for 60% of biodiversity loss globally. By choosing plant-based foods, we contribute to the preservation of ecosystems and protect vital habitats from being converted into grazing land.

Chef Shailendra Kekade of Sante Spa Cuisine, Mumbai, says, “By choosing veganism, you contribute to a more sustainable and humane world, ensuring that your dietary choices reflect a positive impact on both personal well-being and the planet and make this world a better place for our children to inherit Mother Earth from us,” Chef Kekade adds.

Ethical benefits

Ending animal exploitation

The most common way to produce animals is through factory farming, which exposes them to unfavourable conditions including overcrowding and confinement. Many vegans select a plant-based diet to avoid adding to animal suffering because they believe that these actions are unethical. Beyond just food, veganism promotes the use of commercial goods that do not include animal exploitation, such as apparel and personal care products. There are substantial brands to date in every sector that are going vegan not just in food.

Compassionate lifestyle

Beyond dietary decisions, adopting a vegan lifestyle cultivates a kind, connected perspective on life. Vegans are helping to create a more compassionate and healthy world by supporting sustainability and animal welfare. Empathy for all living things is emphasized in ethical justifications for veganism, which propels a cultural movement toward compassionate living.

Chef Prakash Joshi of Epitome restaurant, Lower Parel, Mumbai emphasizes the ethical dimension of their plant-based menu, saying, “Our vegan offerings align with a philosophy of compassion. It’s about offering people choices that respect all sentient beings.”

Nutritional awareness and learning

Learning about nutrition, which makes people more aware of what they eat, is also a part of making the switch to a vegan lifestyle. Planning is necessary for a healthy vegan diet in order to guarantee sufficient consumption of protein, iron, calcium, and vitamin B12 while promoting nutritional awareness. This educational process fosters a deeper understanding of food and health.

Building connections and support networks

The vegan community is a growing network of people who share similar values and beliefs. By connecting with like-minded individuals, new vegans can find support, share recipes, and stay motivated. Eesha Sukhi, founder of The Blue Bop Café, notes, that veganism offers health and environmental benefits but also brings people together around shared values of compassion and wellness.

Veganism as a global movement

The rise of veganism is part of a broader movement towards sustainability and compassion. Many organizations and events, like the recent Paris Olympics, have incorporated vegan options as a sustainable food choice. In fact, at the Paris Olympics, 60% of the 13 million meals served were vegan, reflecting the growing awareness of veganism’s positive impact.

In the athletic world, prominent athletes like Novak Djokovic have adopted a vegan diet, dispelling the myth that veganism cannot meet the protein needs of high-performance individuals.

Well, the rest is up to you! Veganism or no veganism, just during the festivities we recommend being mindful of your food choices.