Varanasi Tops UP Districts In NACO's HIV Control Ranking, Receives 'Surakshit' Classification |

Varanasi has emerged as the leading district in Uttar Pradesh in the latest HIV/AIDS-control assessment conducted by the National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). The district has secured the first position among six districts evaluated and received the 'Surakshit' classification under the National AIDS Control Programme. The recognition highlights its progress in identifying people living with HIV, ensuring access to treatment and achieving viral suppression.

The latest achievement comes after Varanasi previously became the first district in Uttar Pradesh to receive the 'Saksham' classification. Its elevation to the 'Surakshit' category reflects further progress in implementing HIV/AIDS-control measures.

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According to reports published on November 27 and 29, 2026, Varanasi Chief Medical Officer Dr NP Singh said the recognition was the result of the effective execution of the HIV/AIDS-control programme across the district.

District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Piyush Rai explained that the assessment focuses on important milestones in HIV care. These include identifying people living with HIV, connecting them with medical treatment and ensuring that the virus is brought under control through medication.

What Are The 95-95-99 Targets For HIV Control?

The district's performance has been assessed using three indicators that measure different stages of the HIV treatment and care process. These targets are based on the internationally recognised 95-95-95 framework, with Varanasi's latest assessment placing particular emphasis on a higher viral suppression benchmark of 99%. This makes the district-level target 95-95-99.

The three indicators are:

First 95 – Knowing one's HIV status: The first target aims to ensure that 95% of people living with HIV are aware of their status through testing and diagnosis.

Second 95 – Access to antiretroviral therapy: The next goal focuses on ensuring that 95% of those diagnosed with HIV receive antiretroviral therapy (ART), which helps manage the infection.

Third target – Viral suppression: The final benchmark aims to achieve viral suppression in 99% of people receiving treatment, indicating that medication has brought the amount of HIV in their blood to a very low level.

4,105 Patients In Varanasi Achieve Viral Suppression

According to a report published by Hindustan on November 27, 2026, a total of 4,105 patients in Varanasi had achieved viral suppression. District Tuberculosis Officer Dr Piyush Rai highlighted this figure as an important indicator of the district's progress in controlling HIV.