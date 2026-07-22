Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Declared Non-Vegetarian Food Free Zone During Shravan 2026

Varanasi Cantt Railway Station Declared Non-Vegetarian Food Free Zone |

In view of the holy month of Shravan, Varanasi Cantt Railway Station has been declared a non-vegetarian food-free zone for a limited period in 2026. The decision has been taken to respect the religious sentiments of the large number of devotees visiting the spiritual city during one of Hinduism's most sacred months. During this time, passengers will be provided with saatvik and vegetarian food at railway stalls and catering units.

Varanasi Cantt Railway Station declared a non-vegetarian food-free zone

According to railway authorities, the temporary restriction will remain in force throughout the Shravan period. During this time, food stalls, restaurants, and catering units operating within the station premises have been directed not to sell or serve non-vegetarian items. Passengers will instead have access to a wide range of vegetarian meals, snacks, beverages, and regional delicacies.

Preparations for Shravan are underway

This year, the holy month of Shravan begins on July 30, and preparations are underway across the country. Meanwhile, in the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi), millions of devotees will arrive to visit the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and various religious sites, and to participate in the Kanwar Yatra. Special preparations have been made at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station to accommodate these pilgrims.

To mark this occasion, 183 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor every point at Varanasi Cantt Railway Station. The CCTV cameras will be used to monitor arrangements for the safety and convenience of pilgrims.

Shravan 2026

The dates of Shravan vary across India because different regions follow different Hindu calendars. According to the North Indian Purnimanta calendar, Shravan begins on July 30, 2026, and ends on August 28, 2026. This holy month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe strict rules during Shravan, including the Shravan vrat. Even those who do not observe the fast abstain from non-vegetarian food, alcohol, cigarettes, and other intoxicants.