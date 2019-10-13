Vanity Wagon – India’s first natural organic beauty place

What inspired the conception of Vanity Wagon?

Vanity Wagon went live with all features for the customers on 7th September 2018 with the soft launch on 1st August 2018. The idea came up when Naina Ruhail was in the UK and she discovered a host of organic and natural products with an ease for shopping them online and offline. Realising the potential for the same in the Indian market, she came back to India and finished the preliminary research. The birth of the startup was based on a bad experience she had while shopping natural skincare products in India, wherein one of the larger portals suggested a product as being natural and it turned out to be chemically formulated. Vanity Wagon has since endeavoured to create a trust platform for its users where transparency and information is at the center of the customer journey.

What do you feel is lacking in the beauty industry in India?

There is a wide bridge as a result of profitable marketing due to which people believe in chemical-based personal care solutions, while the fact is, it’s the natural ingredients that are better and more effective for you in the long run. The majority of the audience lacks at comprehending the actual requirements of the skin and hair. Also, there is lack of real information and awareness among people in India.