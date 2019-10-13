Vanity Wagon – India’s first natural organic beauty place

Beauty in a box
There is no dearth of beauty products in India, however, the need for chemical-free products is a cause that has recently been taking the market by storm. Due to lack of information and inexpensive rates, the average consumer prefers purchasing these products. In recent years, several organic brands have set up shop in the Indian market. Today we’re looking at Vanity Wagon, and we speak to the founder, Naina Ruhail about what her website has to offer.
A special treat they offer their consumers is the Belle Box, a monthly subscription box which brings you five delightful products, which are completely natural and chemical-free. We received the Belle Box last month and were completely taken by the brands on offer. And who doesn’t like being surprised by a box of beauty goodies to pamper oneself? Here’s what Naina has to say about the beauty industry and curating the best of natural beauty without compromising on efficiency and ensuring that their products are cruelty-free.
What inspired the conception of Vanity Wagon?
Vanity Wagon went live with all features for the customers on 7th September 2018 with the soft launch on 1st August 2018. The idea came up when Naina Ruhail was in the UK and she discovered a host of organic and natural products with an ease for shopping them online and offline. Realising the potential for the same in the Indian market, she came back to India and finished the preliminary research. The birth of the startup was based on a bad experience she had while shopping natural skincare products in India, wherein one of the larger portals suggested a product as being natural and it turned out to be chemically formulated. Vanity Wagon has since endeavoured to create a trust platform for its users where transparency and information is at the center of the customer journey.
What do you feel is lacking in the beauty industry in India?
There is a wide bridge as a result of profitable marketing due to which people believe in chemical-based personal care solutions, while the fact is, it’s the natural ingredients that are better and more effective for you in the long run. The majority of the audience lacks at comprehending the actual requirements of the skin and hair. Also, there is lack of real information and awareness among people in India.
Tell us about the selection of products that are featured on your platform.
We are extremely particular about selecting the products and brands we feature because that’s what makes us distinct. We do a thorough check up. We scan the brand certifications, test the products, study the ingredients used for formulations, test the efficacy and safety as well. Each step on the test table is vital and inevitably important for us.
Tell us about the Belle Box and why do you urge people to subscribe to it?
Belle Box is one of the most exciting discoveries of Vanity Wagon. It’s a box of goodies that comes with 3 subscription plans (1/3/6 month’s respectively). Each month, we send an exclusively curated box that compromises of 4-5 unique full sized personal care products. We suggest everyone to invest in it because not only are the products efficacious but also absolutely natural and skin-friendly plus the element of surprise of ‘what’s next’ is super thrilling too!
It includes a number of products like Auli Lifestyle Facial Massage Cream, Organic Harvest Shower Gel, Greenberry Organic Castor Oil, Mamaearth Ubtan Facewash, Bath Candy Co. Lavender Hydrosol. With BelleBox, we make sure that every product that travels to you in the box is toxin-free, worthwhile and performance driven. This natural box can be ordered without any hassle from the Vanity Wagon website.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)