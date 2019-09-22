Product review: Natural Ayurvedic deodorants and Garlic oil pills

Pure Nutrition presents Garlic oil pills

The medicinal uses of garlic in food need no detailed explanation. Consumed raw in the morning, it helps not only in controlling blood pressure, but also helps in controlling cholesterol. Filled with several anti-oxidants, garlic is good for heart patients too. The only problem that people often experience is the mouth odour after its consumption. But now, fans of garlic can rejoice because garlic oil pill is here to save you from mouth odour. Brought to you by Pure Nutrition, this pill works as a replacement for garlic. The only drawback is the price. For those willing to pay Rs.998 for a pack of two and each pack contains 30 capsules, will find it a good replacement for garlic. Please note, this doesn't work as a food ingredient and can't be used in cooking. This is for oral consumption only. Pure Nutrition also has a range or other vegetarian supplements and products like Progut Plus, which helps in strengthen your digestive system. This supplement is ideal for frequent travellers, people with weak digestive systems, as well as those struck by acute diarrhoea. Progut Plus can also help in the management of inflammatory bowel diseases too. We suggest seeking doctor consultation before starting any new supplement. Price: Rs 1499 for 60 vegetarian capsules.