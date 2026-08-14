'Vande Mataram' To Be Sung At Red Fort On The 80th Independence Day For 1st Time; Tracing The National Song’s Journey And Its Deeper Meaning

'Vande Mataram' To Be Sung At Red Fort On The 80th Independence Day For 1st Time | Canva

As India prepares to celebrate its 80th Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026, the iconic national song ‘Vande Mataram’ is set to hold a special place in the celebrations at the Red Fort. The song, which has been deeply associated with India’s freedom struggle, is expected to be sung at the historic venue for the first time on the occasion.

Defence Secretary R K Singh, addressing a press conference, said the plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youths during the event "predates" the students' protest at the Jantar Mantar.

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Vande Mataram at Red Fort

For the first time, Vande Mataram will be sung from the ramparts of the Red Fort as an integral part of the official flag-hoisting ceremonial sequence. The landmark inclusion was formally announced by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh during a comprehensive press briefing in the capital on August 10. The 80th Independence Day will mark the 150th anniversary of the composition of Vande Mataram in 1876.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, ‘Vande Mataram’ first appeared in his 1882 Bengali novel Anandamath. The song went on to become a powerful expression of patriotism during the Indian freedom movement, inspiring people to unite against British colonial rule.

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Vande Mataram meaning

The phrase ‘Vande Mātaram’ translates to “I bow to thee, Mother”, with the mother symbolising the nation.

Sujalāṃ suphalāṃ malayaja-śītalām means rich with thy hurried streams, bright with orchard gleams, cool with winds of delight.

Śasya-śyāmalām Mātaram! means Dark with the crops of harvests, the Mother.

Subhra-jyotsnām pulakita-yāminīm: Her nights rejoicing in the glory of the moonlight.

Phulla-kusumita druma-dala-śobhinīm: Clothed beautifully with her trees in flowering bloom.

Its imagery celebrates India as a nurturing motherland, describing her natural beauty, strength and abundance.

Role in freedom movement

The song gained immense prominence during the Swadeshi Movement following the 1905 partition of Bengal. Freedom fighters and nationalists used it as a rallying cry at public gatherings and protests. Over time, it became one of the most recognisable symbols of India’s struggle for independence.

While ‘Jana Gana Mana’ was adopted as India’s National Anthem in 1950, ‘Vande Mataram’ was accorded the status of the National Song. Both hold a special place in the country’s national identity.