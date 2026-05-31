Valley Of Flowers 2026 Opening Date Announced: Travel Guide And Key Details

Valley of Flowers | TripAdvisor

The Valley of Flowers National Park, one of Uttarakhand’s most popular natural attractions, is set to open its gates to visitors from June 1, 2026. Nestled in the Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is renowned for its breathtaking alpine meadows, vibrant wildflowers, and stunning mountain scenery.

Spread across an area of approximately 87 square kilometres, the Valley of Flowers is home to more than 500 species of flowering plants, including orchids, poppies, marigolds, daisies, and primulas. During the monsoon season, the valley transforms into a colourful landscape, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and trekking enthusiasts from around the world.

Valley of Flowers to open in July

The Valley of Flowers is set to open to general tourists on June 1st. The park administration has reopened the valley's pedestrian access routes. While inspecting the valley, Chetna Kandpal, Range Officer of the Valley of Flowers National Park, announced that the entrance to the valley will be open to nature lovers on June 1st. The Valley will open until August 31, 2026. During this period, the valley is covered with a spectacular carpet of colourful blossoms, offering visitors a truly unforgettable experience.

How to reach?

The journey to the Valley of Flowers begins from Govindghat, which is well-connected by road from major cities such as Rishikesh and Haridwar. From Govindghat, visitors must trek to Ghangaria, the base camp for the valley. The final trek from Ghangaria to the Valley of Flowers is around 4 kilometres and can be completed in a few hours. The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun, while the closest railway station is Rishikesh.

Important visitor information

Visitors are required to obtain entry permits before entering the national park. Since overnight stays are not allowed inside the valley, tourists typically stay in Ghangaria.

Known for its rich biodiversity and scenic beauty, the Valley of Flowers remains one of India’s most treasured natural destinations. With the park reopening in June, travellers can once again explore this Himalayan paradise and witness its spectacular floral display.