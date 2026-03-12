Asia's Largest Tulip Garden In Srinagar To Open In March 2026: Everything Visitors Need To Know

Srinagar Tulip Garden | Photo Credit: TripAdvisor

Tulips are popular spring-blooming perennials in the Tulipa genus (family Liliaceae), which is known for their large, vibrant, and cup-shaped flowers. If you are someone who loves Tulips, then we have good news for you. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is set to open this year on Monday.

According to the director of Floriculture Kashmir, the tulips are now in bloom, and that is why the department has decided to open the garden for the season on Monday. But did you know that the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is Asia's biggest Tulip Garden? Keep on reading to know about the correct date, best time to visit, and more.

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden | X/AIR

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden to open soon

The Kashmir Tulip Festival is an annual spring festival held in Srinagar to celebrate the blooming of tulips in the Himalayan valley. It is set against the foothills of the Zabarwan range and Dal Lake and is set to open on Monday, March 16, 2026. The festival celebrates the bloom of more than a million tulips in various colours and varieties.

The garden will showcase vibrant floral display

According to officials, this year, the garden will showcase around a million tulips of 70-75 varieties with enhanced flower-bed density to create a more vibrant floral display. Apart from vibrant flower beds, the festival will showcase Kashmiri culture, traditional cuisine, art displays, handicrafts, and folk performances. The festival was launched for the first time in 2007 with the aim to promote spring tourism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Tulip Festival 2026: Date & time

Festival Date: March 16, 2026

Location: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar

Peak Bloom Time: First two weeks of April

Entry Fees: The ticket price will start at approximately Rs 75 for adults and approximately Rs 30 for children, while for foreign tourists it will be around Rs 200

Garden Timings: From 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden: Often compared to Amsterdam's Keukenhof

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is spread across 30 hectares. It is home to tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and ranunculus. The garden is often compared to Amsterdam's Keukenhof for its massive, vibrant displays. Srinagar's Tulip Garden is set in the backdrop of the Himalayas and provides a similar world-renowned Dutch experience.