Valentine’s Week 2021: From 'Rose Day' to 'Kiss Day' – complete list of dates

Couples around the world eagerly wait for this time of the year to acknowledge their affection for one another. The Valentine's Day is observed on 14th February but the week of love starts from 7th February.

Th first day of the week is observed as 'Rose Day' and with every coming day till 14th of February, couples celebrate a variety of days, all revolving around love and romance.

Here's the complete list of all days of the Valentine's week from 7th to 14th February-

Rose Day - 7th February

Red roses are the symbol of love. The enchanting fragrance, the beautiful texture, everything just matches the spirit of affection. 7th of February is the perfect day to let your loved ones know how much you matter to them by treating them a beautiful rose.

Propose day – 8th February

Don't wait too long when it comes to expressing your love for someone. 8th February is the day to do it. Leave the fear of rejection behind and go for it.

Chocolate Day – 9th February

Many claim that chocolates are the best way to express your love. These delicacies are just too hard to say no to. 9th February is the day assigned to indulge your sweet tooth.

Teddy Day – 10th February

Named after the former US President Theodore ‘Teddy’ Roosevelt, teddy is undoubtedly the most popular toy in the world. Gift a teddy to your partner on this day and get set for the coming days.

Promise Day – 11th February

'Promises are meant to be broken', avoid this phrase on 11th February. Let your loved know how much you care for them. It's the day to strengthen you commitments.

Hug Day – 12th February

Embrace your love on this day by hugging the person you adore. A simple hug can make you feel a lot better and 12th February is the day to do so.

Kiss Day – 13th February

Kiss day is the penultimate day of the week of love. It is the perfect day to set up the finale on 14th.

Valentine’s Day -14th February

Here comes the most important day of the week. There is hardly a restaurant or romantic venue which will go unnoticed by love birds on this day. Celebrated in the memory of St. Valentine, some traditions believe that he restored sight to the blind daughter of his jailer.

Some believe that He was punished - ostensibly by evangelizing - where Emperor Cladius Gothicus fell for him. However, Valentinus refused to renounce his faith and was allegedly executed.

There are other popular tales attached with the day. However, what matters the most is that it has become synonymous to the expression of love.