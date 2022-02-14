Valentine's Day special: Parents from Tier 1 & 2 cities give a thumbs up to love marriage

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, popular dating app, TrulyMadly, conducted a research and found that parents are embracing the choices of millennials and Gen Z when it comes to love marriages. Two cities that are leading this change are Ahmedabad and Chandigarh with 88% each. Next to follow are Delhi and Nagpur at 85%, Jaipur comes close quarters at 84% and Pune at 81%. Mumbai and Bangalore followed the suit with 79% and 76% respectively.

Further, parents are now offering their daughters the same freedom to choose their partner as they are offering their sons. While metro cities, such as Ahmedabad (84%), Delhi (88%) and Pune (83%) are a natural fit to the list, non-metros such as Jaipur and Nagpur are outbidding the former with 88% and 91 parents voting in favour of love over arranged marriages for their daughters.

Interestingly, many parents are also okay with their children finding a partner on dating apps. Among metro cities, Ahmedabad tops the chart with 57%, followed by Delhi and Pune at 45% each. In the case of non-metro cities, 49% of parents in Chandigarh have shown acceptability towards dating apps, followed by Nagpur and Jaipur being at 46% and 40% respectively.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:00 AM IST