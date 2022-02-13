Valentine's Day 2022: Ten songs you can dedicate to your partner on this day of love

The love week is going on, and there's no better way to show your affection than by dedicating some romantic tunes. There are a slew of poignant songs you've heard about from the Hollywood and Bollywood industries that you may now dedicate to your partner.

Gulaabi Aankhen (The Train, 1970)

One of the most popular romantic classics, this Mohd Rafi rendition has been adapted and remade multiple times. Atif Aslam did an unplugged cover of the song which was quite a hit, and singer Sanam Puri also composed a beachy version of it. But the original still continues to charm listeners.

Can't Help Falling In Love

The legend Elvis Presley's song 'Can't Help Falling In Love' is an evergreen tune that people can always bank on when it comes to expressing their sentiments. Play this music while you enjoy a lovely meal with your significant other, if you want to go the classic route.

Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met)

“Jab We Met is filled with great songs, from “Mauja Hi Mauja” and “Nagada Nagada” to the soulful “Aaoge Jab Tum,” and it’s hard to believe that Pritam concentrated on this album in the middle of his own wedding celebration. Furthermore, the song “Tum Se Hi” from Pritam’s well-composed album has rekindled love for loved ones.”

Don't ever take yourself away

“Don’t ever take yourself away” is little more than a reworking of “Romance” with all the good bits left out. And that's the magic of Bob Dylan. Dylan wrote “Don’t ever take” and recorded it in the Shot of Love sessions in 1981, and there it rested, unused and unreleased until it emerged on the genuine bootleg series in 1996. Then it was used in the Hawaii Five-O TV series in 2011 for which apparently it was newly mixed and mastered. It doesn’t seem to have found its way onto the lyrics set of the official Dylan site however.



That's Amore

That's Amore" is a 1953 song by composer Harry Warren and lyricist Jack Brooks. It became a major hit and signature song for Dean Martin the year it was released. Amore means "love" in Italian.

I Always Knew

"I Always Knew" is a single by English indie rock band the Vaccines. The track was released in the United Kingdom on 18 November 2012 as the third single from the band's second studio album, Come of Age (2012). It was also used in the season 2 finale of the hit US television show New Girl.

L.O.V.E



Another classic romantic song who has made the history of music is surely “L.O.V.E”, a single by American pianist and singer Nat King Cole, released in 1965 and contained in the omonimous album. The song was written by Milt Gabler and Bert Kaempfert and subsequently interpreted by numerous artists, the most renowned including Frank Sinatra, his daughter Natalie, Michael Bublé, the cast of Glee, and recently Joss Stone.



Pehla Nasha



'Pehla Nasha' from 'Jo Jeeta Vahi Sikandar' is one of those songs that immediately conjures up images of romance. The song is ideal for dedicating to your valentine because of its relatable words and melodious melody.

One Hand, One Heart

From the musical and cinematographic masterpiece West Side Story, “One Hand One Heart” has certainly become one of the most famous love anthems. The musical (libretto by Arthur Laurents, words by Stephen Sondheim and music by Leonard Bernstein), set in the Upper West Side of New York during the mid 1950s, features two youngsters belonging to different and rival city gangs and the story of their love, loosely based on William Shakespeare’s tragedy Romeo and Juliet.

Stand by Me

One of the best Valentine’s Day songs you can dedicate to someone this year is surely “Stand by Me”, written and sung by Ben E. King. This happened again in 1986, on the occasion of the release of the film Stand by Me - Remembrance of a Summer. On the same occasion it also gained the first place in the British and Irish charts.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:10 PM IST