Valentine's Day 2022: 22 last-minute gifting ideas to woo your special one!

Vedix — Rs 999 upwards

Based on the science of Tri-Dosha, these products are customised according to one’s needs and contain herbs and essential oils that help alleviate skin and hair problems that are caused by elevated doshas.

Dyson Airwrap — Rs. 44,900.

Engineered with Dyson’s unique airflow technology which helps achieve salon styles without extreme heat damage, the device comes with a range of tools, attachments, variable heat settings and accompanying accessories. From curly, straight to blow-dried hair, get your style without compromising the health of your hair.

Michael Kors: Sterling Silver Premium Rose Gold Jewellery Set — Rs 14, 495

The 14K rose gold-plated silver set features a radiant red focal stone with a shimmering border. High on design and quality, this premium jewellery set would indeed be a perfect fit for your queen!

The Ayurveda Experience: Spa-At-Home Combo — Rs. 2799

Indulge in blissfully calming aromas of Pure Lotus and Lemongrass, Lavender, Ylang-Ylang and more that will soothe the senses. This one exfoliates the skin and rejuvenates the body.

Lipsticks by Ora d’oro Beauty – Rs. 2,075

Bring home shades of pink and red from Ora d’oro Beauty’s charismatic Spectrum Liquid Lip collection and make her day extra special. The lush, lustrous and lightweight lipsticks, Vino, Ciao! and Rosa are equal parts hydration boost and equal parts punchy. The fuss-free, one-swipe application is luxuriously textured; the fade-free matte formula is highly pigmented and an all-occasion essential, as perfect for daily makeup as it is for a wedding glam-up. These makeup products infused with skincare are vegan, plastic neutral and a perfect treat to your lips.

Lit & OG by That Sassy Thing — Rs 3599 and Rs 4599

If you are a feminist man then gift your love a massager that is all about guiltless self-care. So just get rocking and set fire to your Lit to relive the joys of the summer of ‘69 - no fex given!

Stalkbae — Rs. 499 onwards

From casual athleisure wear to shimmery party dresses, and a range of footwears, you can find everything under one roof. Spoil your girl with a wardrobe makeover.

Facial Fuel Energizing Face Wash by Kiehl’s — Rs. 2,100

An ideal face wash for men’s oily skin, this has been crafted using premium quality ingredients, like caffeine, menthol and vitamin E. Regular application of this face wash helps with smoother, hydrated, and nourishing skin.

By Nature’s Plant Protein — Rs. 5,397

With zero cholesterol and saturated fat, this product is 100 percent natural and lactose-free. And guess what? It’s vegan!

Sneakers by Ted Baker — Rs. 15,500

Planning to gift him something classy and casual? Buy these black suede leather mix sneakers that can change the entire persona of your man.

Lavazza Italian Combo Box — Rs. 1,050

Smell the premium coffee with your partner and make your morning romantic by sipping on some velvety coffee made with Robusta beans from Africa and Arabica from Brazil.

Amazfit GT3 — Rs. 13, 999

This high on style super sleek smartwatch comes with an ultra HD AMOLED display and has a silicon strap. Being a fitness tracker, it monitors blood oxygen, heart rate and stress levels. It also keeps a tab on your sleep cycle. The watch is powered by Zepp OS and has Alexa built-in along with an offline voice assistant.

Heart Up My Sleeves — Rs. 650 onwards

Say hello to detachable sleeves and up the ante with ready to wear designer sleeves. Ruffled sleeves, full sleeves, bubble sleeves, big puffy sleeves and so on... there are so many sleeves to choose from that can add life to your dull dresses. And if you are a fan of big brooches and fur cuffs, then now you know where to go!

Smoor — Rs. 500 onwards

If your partner has a sweet tooth then their premium chocolates taste like heaven. From the luxury chocolate boxes to customised boxes, get things done your way.

Rare Scents — Rs. 9,499

These perfumes are a pure combination of essential oils with real 24 karat gold that resonate with an intoxicating sense of elegance, sophistication, and masculinity. The perfume has 5 different fragrances, namely Adams, Corundum, Beryl, Aurum and Platinum.

Something Brewing — Rs. 400 onwards

Their assorted coffee gift hampers are for every coffee lover. The Complete Coffee Kit which contains a mug, brew bag, coaster and of course, coffee can be a great gift.

Box of Love Gift Set by Vadham — Rs.1,699

Drink up the magic potion and brew an irresistible cup of decadent Chocolate Rose Black Tea. The pack is paired with their best-selling drinkware in coral haze.

Fantini Calalenta Merlot Rose — Rs. 2,900

Made from grapes hand-picked at night (Calalenta), the wine has refreshing notes of strawberry, fresh watermelons, and rose petals and aroma of mulberries, blueberries, blackberries and blackcurrants, pink grapefruit, and floral hints.

Copter7 — Rs. 500

It’s 2022, and the rules of attraction have changed. Surprise your significant other with a good beer with Copter7's specially curated four-pack beer hampers.

Pulse: Full Body Massager by My Muse — Rs. 5,999

The sleek, discreet, full-body massager is made with platinum grade silicone. With an ergonomically curved shape and 5 vibration speeds, you can use Pulse however and wherever you like.

Marshall Wobourn II Bluetooth Speakers — Rs. 46, 999

The real beast, this peaker comes with Bluetooth 5.0, which provides superior wireless sound at a range of up to 30 feet.

Jimmy's Cocktails: Model X Home Bar — Rs. 49, 500

Designed for compact homes this bar system is for storing and displaying alcohol collection in style. The mirror display can stack up to 20 bottles of alcohol.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST