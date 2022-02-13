Valentine's Day 2022: 10 romantic movie scenes to get you in the mood

With Valentines Day around the corner, romance is in the air and on OTT platforms too.
While you're busy figuring out how to make this day special for your significant other, let us make the entertainment bit easier for you with some romantic movie clips.
Titanic (“Jack, I’m flying" scene)
Silver Linings Playbook: Dance scene
10 Things I Hate About You (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singing scene)
(500) Days of Summer: IKEA 'playing house' scene
Up: Ellie and Carl montage scene
Blue Valentine - 'You always hurt the one you love' singing scene
Crazy, Stupid, Love – Lift scene
The Wedding Singer – Singing scene on airplane
You’ve Got Mail - Ending scene
The Notebook: First date scene
