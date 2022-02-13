Valentine's Day 2022: 10 romantic movie scenes to get you in the mood

With Valentines Day around the corner, romance is in the air and on OTT platforms too.

While you're busy figuring out how to make this day special for your significant other, let us make the entertainment bit easier for you with some romantic movie clips.

Titanic (“Jack, I’m flying" scene)

Silver Linings Playbook: Dance scene

10 Things I Hate About You (“Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” singing scene)

(500) Days of Summer: IKEA 'playing house' scene

Up: Ellie and Carl montage scene

Blue Valentine - 'You always hurt the one you love' singing scene

Crazy, Stupid, Love – Lift scene

The Wedding Singer – Singing scene on airplane

You’ve Got Mail - Ending scene

The Notebook: First date scene

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:37 PM IST