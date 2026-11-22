Vaikuntha Ekadashi |

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is one of the most revered occasions in the Hindu calendar. It is observed on the Chaturdashi (14th day) of Kartik Shukla Paksha, just before Kartik Purnima. In 2026, the festival will be observed on Monday, November 23. It falls a day before Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali, which are also considered significant occasions in the Hindu calendar.

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Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026: Date And Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the important dates and auspicious timings for Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2026 are as follows:

Vishweshwara Vrat: Sunday, November 22, 2026

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Sayana Kala: 3:18 PM to 5:25 PM

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins: 2:36 AM on November 23, 2026

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends: 11:42 PM on November 23, 2026

Devotees traditionally worship Lord Vishnu during Nishita Kaal, the period around midnight. Lord Shiva is then worshipped in the early morning, often during Arunodaya, the period just before sunrise.

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi Significance

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi holds special religious significance because it honours both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. According to a popular Hindu legend, Lord Vishnu once offered a thousand lotuses to Lord Shiva in Kashi. However, when he discovered that one lotus was missing, he offered his own eye in its place.

Pleased with his devotion, Lord Shiva blessed Lord Vishnu with the Sudarshan Chakra and declared that devotees who worship on this auspicious day would attain Vaikuntha, the divine abode of Lord Vishnu.

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According to another traditional belief, Lord Shiva entrusts the responsibility of maintaining the universe to Lord Vishnu on this day. The two deities are also believed to exchange garlands made of bilva leaves and tulsi, symbolising their divine bond.

This sacred union of Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva is known as Hari-Hara Milan, making Vaikuntha Chaturdashi an important occasion for devotees of both deities.