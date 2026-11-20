Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026: Prayagraj Hosts Special Yamuna Aarti With Devotional Songs And Fireworks | Photo Credit: ANI

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is being observed around the country with devotion, fasting and visits to temples and ghats. In the early morning of Friday, November 20, large numbers of devotees were seen at the ghats of the Yamuna in Prayagraj as the Gyaras was marked by a special Yamuna aarti with devotional songs, deepdaan, fireworks, chanting of Lord Vishnu mantras and more. Devotees took a dip in the sacred river and performed the puja rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi to mark the awakening of the deity.

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Dev Uthani celebrations in Prayagraj

Prayagraj witnessed a spiritually vibrant atmosphere as devotees gathered along the banks of the Yamuna River for a special aarti on the auspicious eve. The special aarti was organised as part of the celebrations ahead of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi or Devotthan Ekadashi. The occasion falls on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. The occasion was also marked by fireworks, lighting the ghats with earthen lamps (diyas), a special puja ritual performed by women and more.

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Awakening of Lord Vishnu

According to Hindu beliefs, Lord Vishnu enters Yoga Nidra, a divine state of cosmic sleep, on Devshayani Ekadashi in the month of Ashadha. The deity is believed to awaken after four months on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, marking the end of Chaturmas.Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!

Religious significance of Kartik month

The month of Kartik is considered particularly sacred in Hinduism. During this month, devotees observe fasts, visit temples, offer prayers and participate in river rituals throughout the month. Taking a holy dip in sacred rivers, lighting diyas and performing aarti are among the important traditions associated with this period.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is also associated with the ceremonial Tulsi Vivah, which symbolises the divine marriage of Lord Vishnu, in the form of Shaligram, and Goddess Tulsi. The ritual is traditionally observed on Ekadashi or Dwadashi, depending on regional customs.

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