Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026: Know Significance & More About This Gyaras Vrat | Canva

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini Ekadashi, is one of the most significant Ekadashis, which is observed on the 11th day (Ekadashi) of the Kartik month during the Shukla Paksha. The day marks the end of Chaturmas, a four-month period when Lord Vishnu is said to sleep.

According to Hindu legend, Lord Vishnu sleeps on the eve of Ekadashi in the Ashada month during Shukla Paksha and then wakes up directly on the eve of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, the day is being observed on Friday, November 20, 2026.

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Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Devutthana Ekadashi, Hari Prabodhini Ekadashi and Bada Ekadashi, signals the resumption of weddings, housewarmings and other auspicious milestones that are often paused during Chaturmas. According to Hindu legend, Lord Vishnu sleeps on the eve of Ekadashi in the Ashada month during Shukla Paksha and then wakes up directly on the eve of Dev Uthani Ekadashi. The term Dev means the deity, and Uthani means awakening. One of the most sacred rituals that is performed on the day is Tulsi Vivah. It is the ceremonial union of the sacred Tulsi plant with Lord Vishnu (often represented as a Shaligram).

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Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2026 muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the muhurats are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 07:15 AM on Nov 20, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 06:31 AM on Nov 21, 2026

On Nov 21, Parana Time - 12:40 PM to 02:51 PM

On Parana Day, Hari Vasara End Moment - 12:07 PM

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Dev Uthani vrat katha

Once upon a time, there lived a king with enormous wealth. During Ekadashi, he restrained himself from eating anything and never let anyone from his kingdom eat. Once, a servant of the king refused to keep a fast, so the king gave him flour, rice and lentils and asked him to go to the riverbank and cook the food himself. He cooked food and, with full devotion, prayed to Lord Vishnu to come and eat. The deity came, ate the food and went to his abode.

On the next Ekadashi, the servant asked for double the rations, saying that he had run out of food the previous time. The king was astonished and decided to secretly observe. When the Lord did not immediately arrive after the food was prepared on the riverbank, the servant threatened to jump into the river and commit suicide. Lord Vishnu appeared, stopped him, ate the food and finally took him to Vaikuntha on his vahan. The king understood that devotion done with a pure heart and love, rather than mere formality or show, leads to the attainment of God.

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