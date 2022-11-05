Vaikuntha Chaturdashi 2022: Date, history, significance, pooja vidhi | File Image

Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is a holy day which is observed one day before significant rituals, Kartik Purnima and Dev Diwali. It will be observed on Sunday, November 6, 2022. On the Chaturdashi, Nishitakal starts from 11:39 pm of November 6, 2022 to 12:31 am of November 7. Most of the temples in Varanasi observe Vaikuntha Chaturdashi and it also observed in Rishikesh, Gaya and in Maharashtra.

History:

Do you know how Lord Vishnu got his most powerful and sacred weapon 'Sudarshana Chakra'?

According to the scripture- Shiva Purana, on Kartik Chaturdashi which is considered as auspicious day of Lord Vishnu, God Vishnu went to Varanasi to worship Lord Shiva. Lord Vishnu wanted to worship Lord Shiva with thousand of lotuses. While offering lotus flowers, Lord Vishnu realised that the thousandth lotus was missing.

To complete the puja, Lord Vishnu whose eyes are like lotuses- ‘Kamal Nayan’ and ‘Pundrikaksha’, plucked one of his eyes and offered to Lord Shiva in place of the missing thousandth lotus flower. This devotion of Lord Vishnu pleased Lord Shiva and he restored Lord Vishnu's eye and rewarded him with 'Sudarshana Chakra' that became one of the most powerful and sacred weapons of Lord Vishnu.

After observing this fast, listening to the story is also considered necessary.

Significance:

It is believed that keeping a fast and worshipping the Lord on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, devotees wishes get fulfilled and they could attain Moksha after the death. It is also believed that on the day of Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, the gates of Vaikuntha Loka (Heaven) remain open.

What happens on this day?

For worshipping Lord Vishnu: On Vaikuntha Chaturdashi, Lord Vishnu is worshipped during midnight. Devotees offer a thousand lotuses to thee Lord while reciting the 'Vishnu Sahasranama', the thousand names of Lord Vishnu.

For worshipping Lord Shiva: Early morning bath during Arunodaya at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi is considered very significant for Lord Shiva devotees and the holy dip is known as 'Manikarnika Snan' on 'Kartik Chaturdashi'.

The devotees of Lord Vishnu worship him in midnight while the devotees of Lord Shiva worship him during the dawn. Observing fast on Vaikuntha Chaturdashi is considered a symbol of mutual unity of the followers of Shivaism and Vaishnavism.

Lord Vishnu is worshipped at Kashi Vishwanath Temple (one of the 12 Jyotirlingas is here), a prominent Lord Shiva temple in Varanasi on this day. Both deities are believed to be worshipping each other on this day. Lord Vishnu offers Tulsi leaves to Lord Shiva and Lord Shiva, in turn, offers Bel leaves to Lord Vishnu.