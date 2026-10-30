Uttarakhand's Valley Of Flowers National Park To Close For Winter On October 31: Reopening Date, Trekking Details And All You Need To Know

Uttarakhand's Valley Of Flowers National Park Closes For Winter: When Will It Reopen? All You Need To Know | Canva

Valley of Flowers is one of the most beautiful national parks in India, which is located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The marvellous site features rare Himalayan flowers, wildlife and alpine beauty, and a variety of flora and fauna, among others. It is one of the most visited trekking points, which opened its gates for visitors on June 1, 2026, but travellers and nature enthusiasts would not be able to explore the UNESCO Heritage Site as the natural site is set to be closed on October 31, 2026, as winter approaches in the valley. Keep on reading to know about the reopening time and more.

Valley of Flowers closes as winter approaches

The Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand is closed for the winter season, with Friday, October 31, 2026, marking the final day of the tourist season. It will be officially closed to the general public during the winter months due to heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures. The Valley of Flowers is a part of the Nanda Devi Biosphere Reserve, and the valley spans a vast area of approximately 87 square kilometres (that is, about 8,700 hectares).

When will it reopen?

The Valley of Flowers is set to open again in 2027 from June 1. It was established in 1982, and it is nestled in the Himalayas at an altitude of 3,200–3,600 metres. The valley blooms with thousands of species of endemic flowers during the monsoon season, typically from July to September. This natural paradise is not only visually stunning but also ecologically significant and home to several rare and endangered plant species.

Trekking and spiritual significance

Beyond its floral beauty, the trek also takes you to the sacred Hemkund Sahib, which adds a spiritual touch to an already unforgettable journey. Sri Hemkund Sahib is the world's highest-altitude gurdwara, which is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh. Valley of Flowers needs little fitness as it involves a moderate difficulty level; the trek is perfect for both first-time trekkers and experienced mountain lovers.