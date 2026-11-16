Uttarakhand's Madhyamaheshwar Dham Closes For Winter; Know Where Devotees Can Seek Darshan? |

Madhyamaheshwar Temple or Madmaheshwar is a Hindu temple which is located in Gaundar. It is a village in Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. The temple is a part of the Panch Kedar circuit, including Kedarnath, Tungnath, Rudranath, and Kalpeshwar, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Situated at an altitude of 3,497 metres, the temple, which opened for devotees on May 21, 2026, now closed on Monday, November 16, 2026, with traditional Vedic chanting, rituals and religious ceremonies.

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Madhyamaheshwar Dham closes for winter

The portals of the second Kedar, Madhyamaheshwar Dham, are closed in the presence of devotees, local right-holders and people associated with the temple. Following the closure, the deity’s chal vigraha utsav doli, the ceremonial palanquin carrying the movable idol, left for its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. The temple remains closed during harsh winters because it becomes inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.

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Where to worship in winter?

Madhyamaheshwar Temple is nestled in the backdrop of panoramic snow-capped Chaukhambha peaks and offers marvellous views of not just the peaks but also its surroundings, especially during sunrise and sunset. During the winter period, the idol of Madhyamaheshwar is ceremonially relocated to the historic Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath. Devotees can visit Omkareshwar Temple, which is the winter abode of the deity, and seek darshan here.

Madhyamaheshwar's link to the epic Mahabharata

According to legends, following the great Kurukshetra war, the Pandavas sacrificed their kingdom and went to the Himalayas with the aim of remorse for their sin and to seek Lord Shiva's blessings. Lord Shiva, avoiding them, took the form of a bull and disappeared into the ground. His body parts are believed to have appeared at five locations, now known as the Panch Kedar. At Madhyamaheshwar, Lord Shiva’s navel (nabhi) is said to have emerged.