Badrinath Dham Winter Closure 2026: Temple To Shut With Traditional Rituals; Check Timings To Seek Last Darshan And More

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Badrinath Dham is one of the sacred temples which is a part of Char Dham Yatra and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. The annual pilgrimage is located in the town of Badrinath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The temple is also one of the 108 Divya Desams, where Lord Vishnu is worshipped in the form of Badrinath.

The sacred doors of Badrinath Dham, which were opened in April 2026, are set to be closed on Monday, November 16, 2026. Before the annual closure, the temple observed a series of traditional religious ceremonies known as Panch Puja, from November 12, and it will last till November 17, marking the conclusion of the annual pilgrimage season.

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Badrinath Dham to close for winter

On Monday, November 16, the main doors of Badrinath Dham will be officially closed for the winter, scheduled for 9:37 PM. The main image of Lord Narayana is wrapped in a wool blanket knitted by the women or teenage girls of Mana village, and the ceremonial idols of Uddhav and Kuber are brought out.

Thousands of devotees have arrived to witness this special moment of the closing of the doors. The temple has been lavishly decorated with vibrant flowers, and chants of "Jai Badri Vishal" echo through the tunes of the army band. Devotees can visit the temple before the temple closure time to seek the final darshan.

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Badrinath Dham's annual winter closure

Every year, Badrinath Dham remains open for devotees during the summer and autumn months before shutting its doors for winter.

It is believed that Lord Vishnu sleeps during the month of winter and, because the region becomes inaccessible, the main deity is moved to the warmer location, Narsingh Temple in Joshimath or Yog Dhyan Badri Temple in Pandukeshwar. When the snow clears, the deity is moved back to Badrinath Dham, which leads to the opening of gates for devotees.