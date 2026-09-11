Uttarakhand's First Yamuna Ghat To Inaugurate On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th Birthday; All You Need To Know

Uttarakhand's First Yamuna Ghat To Inaugurate On PM Modi's Birthday | Representative Image

Uttarakhand is set to get its first dedicated Yamuna Ghat, which will be inaugurated on September 17, 2026. The development is expected to add a new religious and cultural landmark to the state while providing devotees with facilities along the sacred river. The ghat is located at Haripur in Kalsi, Dehradun. The ghat will be inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Uttarakhand's first ghat inauguration

Uttarakhand's first Yamuna Ghat in Haripur is complete. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The event will be held on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday. During the inauguration, puja rituals including aarti will be performed dedicating to Yamuna River. The holy river holds deep religious significance in Hinduism.

The river is worshipped as Goddess Yamuna and is closely associated with several stories from Hindu mythology. According to belief, Yamuna is the daughter of Surya, the Sun God, and sister of Yama, the deity associated with death. Devotees therefore consider the river sacred and offer prayers and perform rituals on its banks.

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Yamuna's connection with Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand has a special connection with the Yamuna as the river originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in the state's Uttarkashi district. Yamunotri is also one of the four prominent pilgrimage destinations of the Char Dham Yatra and attracts devotees from across India. However, despite the sacred Yamuna River originating from Yamunotri in Uttarakhand, the state historically lacked a dedicated, fully developed riverside ghat where devotees could systematically bathe and perform rituals.

The new Haripur Kalsi Yamuna Ghat effectively bridges this gap. The construction of a dedicated ghat is expected to contribute to tourism in the region by adding another attraction to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage circuit. The inauguration also coincides with Vishwakarma Day. It is a festival that is dedicated to Lord Vishwakarma.