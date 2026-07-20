Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide Concerns Along Pilgrimage Routes

Uttarakhand's Char Dham Yatra Suspended | BizareXpedition

The Uttarakhand administration has temporarily suspended the Char Dham Yatra following continuous heavy rainfall across the state, which has significantly increased the risk of landslides and road blockages along the pilgrimage routes. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of thousands of pilgrims travelling to the sacred shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. The precautionary measure has been taken in view of continuous rainfall, Red and Orange alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Char Dham Yatra suspended in Uttarakhand

According to officials, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for several districts in Uttarakhand. The persistent rain has caused landslides at multiple locations, disrupted road connectivity, and raised concerns about the stability of mountain slopes. Authorities have advised pilgrims to postpone their journey until weather conditions improve.

The Garhwal Commissioner directed all concerned District Magistrates and officials to ensure that pilgrims already on the route are accommodated at safe locations. They have also been instructed to allow pilgrims to resume their onward journey only after the routes are declared completely safe.

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About Char Dham Yatra

The Char Dham Yatra is one of India's most significant Hindu pilgrimages, which attracts lakhs of devotees every year. The four shrines are located in the Himalayan region, where monsoon rains often lead to flash floods, landslides, and road closures. During the monsoon season, officials closely monitor weather conditions and regularly issue travel advisories to minimise risks.

Rudraprayag on high alert

According to the administration, continuous rainfall in Rudraprayag district has led to a sharp rise in the water levels of the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers, both of which are nearing their warning levels. Ghats developed under the Namami Gange project have been submerged due to the rising water levels. Rudraprayag recorded 22 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, while Ukhimath received 77 mm and Jakholi recorded 53 mm.

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Disaster response teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local administration, have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Road-clearing operations are underway wherever landslides have blocked highways, while officials continue to monitor rivers and streams for any sudden rise in water levels.

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IMD advisory

Authorities have said the suspension is temporary and that the pilgrimage will resume once weather conditions stabilise and the routes are declared safe. Devotees planning to undertake the Char Dham Yatra are advised to check official updates from the Uttarakhand government, IMD, and disaster management authorities before beginning their journey. Safety remains the top priority during the ongoing monsoon season.