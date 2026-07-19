Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Heavy Rain, IMD Issues Weather Alert For Jammu & Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra | File Image

The annual Amarnath Yatra has been temporarily suspended following heavy rainfall and an adverse weather forecast issued for Jammu & Kashmir. Authorities halted the movement of pilgrims as a precautionary measure to ensure their safety amid continuous rain and the possibility of landslides along the pilgrimage routes. According to authorities, the Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been suspended.

Amarnath Yatra suspended

According to officials, no fresh batch of pilgrims has been allowed to proceed towards the holy Amarnath Cave Shrine from the Baltal and Pahalgam base camps. The decision was taken after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the Union Territory over the next few days.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure in view of the inclement weather forecast to ensure the safety of thousands of devotees travelling through the region. The 57-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and will conclude on August 28 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

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About Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is one of India's most significant Hindu pilgrimages, attracting lakhs of devotees every year. Pilgrims undertake the challenging trek to the sacred cave, located at an altitude of around 3,880 metres, to offer prayers to the naturally formed Ice Shivling, believed to represent Lord Shiva.

IMD issues rainfall warning

The IMD has warned of intense showers, thunderstorms, and the risk of flash floods, landslides, and shooting stones in vulnerable hilly areas. Pilgrims have been advised to remain at designated camps until weather conditions improve and authorities declare the routes safe for travel.

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Advice for devotees

Officials have urged devotees to avoid unnecessary travel to Katra until further announcements are made. Arrangements for food, shelter, and medical facilities have been provided for those already present in the area. Once the weather stabilises, authorities will issue fresh updates on the resumption of the pilgrimage.