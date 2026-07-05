Amarnath Yatra 2026: Over 32,000 Devotees Offer Darshan In First 2 Days Amid Heavy Rush | X

Srinagar, July 5: Over 32,000 devotees had ‘darshan’ inside the holy Amarnath cave in Kashmir over the past two days, as authorities urged unregistered pilgrims not to undertake the yatra before registration due to the heavy rush of pilgrims.

Reports said 20,145 yatris performed the yatra by Saturday evening, while during the last two days 32,485 had ‘darshan’ since the pilgrimage started on July 3.

Pilgrims Die Due To Cardiac Arrest

Weather along the two yatra routes remained dry and partially cloudy as the devotees moved smoothly along both tracks.

Meanwhile, two pilgrims died near the holy cave during the last two days due to cardiac arrest.

One pilgrim, namely Parvin Chhaganlal Parvan, son of Chhaganlal of Vibhapar, Jamnagar, Gujarat, fell unconscious at Kalimata point. He was immediately rushed to the Medical Post at Lower Holy Cave by a team of the Joint Rescue Operation, but the doctors declared him dead.

Another pilgrim, namely Arun Kumar, 52, son of Shiv Pal of Gali Number 3, New Bahadur Chand Colony, Hansi Road, Karnal, Haryana, suffered breathlessness on Saturday and was rushed to the holy cave medical post, where doctors tried to revive him, but he passed away.

Also Watch:

Large Rush Of Yatris

Reports said there is a huge rush of pilgrims in the yatra area, and thousands of yatris are camping at Nunwan, Pahalgam, Chandanwari, Sheshnag, Panchtarni and Baltal on their way to the holy cave.

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) and the UT administration have made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims en route for a smooth and hassle-free yatra.

Besides, base hospitals at Nunwan and Baltal medical posts have been established on both tracks en route to the holy cave.

Foolproof security arrangements have been put in place to deal with any untoward incident.

Reports said pilgrims who performed ‘darshan’ at the holy cave on Saturday have started their return journey towards their respective base camps. The fourth batch of over 4,600 pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas on Sunday morning in two escorted convoys for the two base camps.

SANJY-2026 started on July 3 and will end on August 28, coinciding with Shravan Purnima and Raksha Bandhan festivals. Situated at an altitude of 3,880 metres in the Kashmir Himalayas, the cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that waxes and wanes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe the ice formation symbolises the mythical powers of Lord Shiva.