Uttar Pradesh's Dudhwa National Park To Reopen This Month; Check Dates And New Attractions

Good news for all wildlife and nature enthusiasts! Dudhwa National Park, situated on the Indo-Nepal border within the Lakhimpur-Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, is all set to mesmerise visitors at its grand reopening on November 15. The national park, spanning a vast 490 square kilometres promises an array of exciting updates and offerings for visitors that you simply cannot miss.

The National Park is making the experience even more enticing by reducing its service fees, and a remarkable new addition is the introduction of a helicopter service, which will greatly enhance accessibility for tourists, as per a Times of India (TOI) report.

Field Director Lalit Verma has announced that bookings are already underway for those who want to immerse themselves in the park's mesmerizing wilderness, as per the TOI report.

In addition to the helicopter service, Dudhwa National Park has planned several other initiatives to enhance the visitor experience. Notably, the helicopter service will connect Lucknow to Dudhwa, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, and Chuka Tiger Reserve. While the exact start date is yet to be determined, this initiative is in its final stages.

For the upcoming year, complimentary admission will be extended to school students and children under the age of 5, aiming to inspire more families to explore the park's natural wonders.

What's special about Dudhwa National Park?

Dudhwa National Park constitutes a remarkable expanse of pristine natural forests and grasslands in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh.

This sanctuary is a haven for bird enthusiasts, as it offers a home to a rich avian population. Of the nearly 1,300 bird species found in the Indian subcontinent, Dudhwa National Park boasts over 450 of them. Among these feathered residents are the Hornbill, Red Jungle Fowl, Pea fowl, Bengal Florican, Woodpeckers, and many more.

The park truly comes alive during the winter months, when its numerous water bodies become a seasonal refuge for an array of migratory birds. This phenomenon makes Dudhwa National Park a cherished destination for bird watchers, offering a symphony of nature's wonders to explore.

How to reach the National park?

If you're traveling by air, the closest airport is in Lucknow. You can find flights to Lucknow from various major cities in India. If you're coming from outside India, the nearest airport is in Nepal, about 35 kilometers away.

If you prefer traveling by train, the closest train stations are Dudhwa (4 kilometres), Palia (10 kilometres), and Mailani (37 kilometres). However, it's often more convenient to reach Lucknow first and then continue your journey to Dudhwa by road or train.

So pack your bags, don your warmest attire, and prepare to immerse yourself in the grandeur of Dudhwa National Park this winter.