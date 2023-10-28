 Planning To Visit Pune's Grassland Safaris? Here Are The Details You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePlanning To Visit Pune's Grassland Safaris? Here Are The Details You Need To Know

Planning To Visit Pune's Grassland Safaris? Here Are The Details You Need To Know

The Pune Forest Department recently inaugurated grassland safaris in Pune and Solapur districts, known for their untouched and wild nature.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Picture for representation | Unsplash

Planning a short-day trip this weekend from Mumbai? No worries, as now there is another natural heaven that needs to be explored. A few hours drive from Mumbai, you can visit a stunning sanctuary, experiencing nature at its best. From grassland beauty to stunning wildlife animals, this safari is simply the best for a day's trip. As Alibaug, Gorai, Lonavala and even Nashik are filled with tourists and have been explored a lot, check out this unexplored beauty in peace to disconnect from the city.

The Pune Forest Department has recently inaugurated grassland safaris in Pune and Solapur districts, known for their untouched and wild nature. The grassland safari, covering a total area of 2160.77 hectares, has two designated safari zones: the Indapur (Kadbanwadi) Zone and the Baramati (Shirsuphal) Zone.

The grasslands in Indapur and Baramati are home to a thriving and diverse ecosystem, attracting a wide range of animals and birds. Visitors can embark on safaris to explore the area's abundant wildlife, which includes hyenas, wolves, jackals, foxes, and numerous migratory birds.

Details

These grassland safaris near Pune will be open year-round. Visitors can book these safaris online on the department's website.

Timing: Morning (6 am to 9 am) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm)

Website: https://grasslandsafari.org/

Vehicle entry: ₹1,500 per person

Guide: ₹500

Camera: ₹100

Read Also
Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park Reopens For Winter Tourism; Check Details
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Harrdy Sandhu Announces 'In My Feelings' India Tour 2023; Check Details

Harrdy Sandhu Announces 'In My Feelings' India Tour 2023; Check Details

Diwali 2023: Dates & Significance Of The 5-Day Festival

Diwali 2023: Dates & Significance Of The 5-Day Festival

World Psoriasis Day 2023: Date, Significance & Facts About The Disease

World Psoriasis Day 2023: Date, Significance & Facts About The Disease

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition To Gins; 7 New Spirits To Stock Up Your Home Bar This Festive...

Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition To Gins; 7 New Spirits To Stock Up Your Home Bar This Festive...

7 Food Items That Can Help Reduce Risk Of Stroke

7 Food Items That Can Help Reduce Risk Of Stroke