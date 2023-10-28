Planning To Visit Pune's Grassland Safaris? Here Are The Details You Need To Know

Picture for representation | Unsplash

Planning a short-day trip this weekend from Mumbai? No worries, as now there is another natural heaven that needs to be explored. A few hours drive from Mumbai, you can visit a stunning sanctuary, experiencing nature at its best. From grassland beauty to stunning wildlife animals, this safari is simply the best for a day's trip. As Alibaug, Gorai, Lonavala and even Nashik are filled with tourists and have been explored a lot, check out this unexplored beauty in peace to disconnect from the city.

The Pune Forest Department has recently inaugurated grassland safaris in Pune and Solapur districts, known for their untouched and wild nature. The grassland safari, covering a total area of 2160.77 hectares, has two designated safari zones: the Indapur (Kadbanwadi) Zone and the Baramati (Shirsuphal) Zone.

The grasslands in Indapur and Baramati are home to a thriving and diverse ecosystem, attracting a wide range of animals and birds. Visitors can embark on safaris to explore the area's abundant wildlife, which includes hyenas, wolves, jackals, foxes, and numerous migratory birds.

Details

These grassland safaris near Pune will be open year-round. Visitors can book these safaris online on the department's website.

Timing: Morning (6 am to 9 am) and afternoon (3 pm to 6 pm)

Website: https://grasslandsafari.org/

Vehicle entry: ₹1,500 per person

Guide: ₹500

Camera: ₹100

