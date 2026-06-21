Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates 'Ramayana Wax Museum' In Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated 245 Ayodhya projects worth over Rs 290 crore under the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, including the Ramayana Wax Museum in Ayodhya, adding a new cultural and spiritual attraction to the temple city. The museum aims to bring the epic tale of the Ramayana to life through lifelike wax statues depicting key characters and important events from the ancient Hindu scripture. He also opened the new Zonal Office Building in the city.

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CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Ramayana Wax Museum

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ramayana Wax Museum in Ayodhya. Addressing a public gathering after the inauguration, Yogi said Ayodhya is no longer neglected or disregarded. Local residents have commended the museum's realistic wax sculptures, stating they offer enthusiasts an immersive and visually captivating way to relive some of the most memorable moments.

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Located in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram according to Hindu tradition, the museum showcases detailed wax figures of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman, and other prominent characters. Visitors can explore various scenes from the epic, including Lord Ram's exile, the abduction of Sita, Hanuman’s journey to Lanka and the victory over Ravana. Its goal is to bring the Ramayana's heritage to the next generation and promote religious and cultural tourism in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi Adityanath shared glimpses of the museum

CM Yogiaditynath shared the picture of the wax museum and wrote, "Today, I participated in the inauguration/foundation stone laying ceremony of 245 development projects worth over ₹290 crore at the Municipal Corporation of Ayodhya, as well as the inauguration of the Ramayana Wax Museum and Zonal Office Building. I have full faith that all of you will continue to support the Municipal Corporation in its development journey, and with your support, we will certainly succeed in developing the city as a clean, beautiful, and 'Smart City', in accordance with the vision of our respected Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi. Hearty congratulations to the residents of the district."

Display in the Museum

The Chief Minister proposed that displays be set up at the Ramayana Wax Museum to allow visitors to listen to verses from the Ramayana as well. He encouraged citizens to amplify awareness regarding the safeguarding of newly established infrastructure so that generations to come can benefit.