USA Vice-President JD Vance Releases His Second Book, This Time A Spiritual Memoir Named 'Communion' Amid 2028 Presidential Run |

US Vice President JD Vance has released his second book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, offering readers an intimate account of his spiritual journey and evolving views on religion's role in public life. The memoir arrives at a time when speculation surrounding Vance's potential 2028 presidential bid continues to gain momentum.

The new book marks a departure from his bestselling memoir Hillbilly Elegy, which chronicled his upbringing in working-class America. In Communion, Vance turns inward, reflecting on his conversion to Catholicism in 2019 and the personal experiences that shaped his faith.

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According to publisher HarperCollins, Vance had initially begun writing a book centred on faith in 2022 before setting the project aside. Communion eventually emerged as an expanded and more personal exploration of spirituality, identity, and belief.

The title itself is rooted in Christian tradition, referring to the Eucharist, the sacred rite commemorating the Last Supper. Throughout the memoir, Vance traces his religious evolution, recalling periods in his life when he identified as a Protestant Christian and later as an atheist before embracing Catholicism at the age of 35.

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The book also delves into the intersection of faith and politics. The Associated Press described it as a "manifesto for the role of religion in public life," with Vance examining how spiritual values influence governance and public policy.

Among the memoir's notable anecdotes are his meetings with Vatican officials in April 2025. Vance writes about discussing issues such as immigration and recalls a brief interaction with Pope Francis, whose health was already declining at the time. The pontiff passed away the following day, making the meeting one of the final encounters of his papacy.

Vance also uses the memoir to revisit some of his past controversies. He addresses his widely criticised 2021 remark referring to Democratic leaders, including Kamala Harris, as "a bunch of childless cat ladies." Reflecting on the comment, he acknowledged that it was intended to be provocative rather than insightful.