US Ambassador Sergio Gor Arrives In Ladakh After Jammu & Kashmir Visit, Likely To Meet Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Arrives In Ladakh After Jammu & Kashmir Visit |

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has arrived in Ladakh on Thursday following his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he toured Srinagar and visited the historic Pari Mahal and Dal Lake. His Ladakh visit is being closely watched as he is expected to meet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama during his stay.

At first, the hold-up of his flight at Srinagar Airport sparked rumours that he could call off the planned Ladakh trip. Upon his arrival at Leh Airport, he was accompanied by an extensive security team. The visit holds importance because the Union Territory shares borders with Pakistan and China.

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Sergio Gor likely to meet Dalai Lama

US Ambassador Sergio Gor arrived in Leh after concluding his trip to Kashmir. Officials reported that Gor landed at Leh Airport this afternoon, coming from Srinagar after his flight was delayed by weather in the morning.

Ambassador Gor’s visit comes at a time when Ladakh continues to remain an important region in India’s strategic and diplomatic landscape. The US diplomat’s travel to the Union Territory is also likely to draw attention because of the Dalai Lama’s long-standing presence and influence in the Himalayan region.

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About Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama, who is currently based in India, has frequently spoken about Tibet, Buddhism and the importance of preserving Tibetan culture and identity. A possible meeting between the US ambassador and the spiritual leader could therefore carry diplomatic significance, particularly amid continuing international interest in Tibet.

A look at Gor visits to J&K

Before travelling to Ladakh, Gor visited Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The US Ambassador came to India for a two-day visit and went to Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, and he paid a visit to Pari Mahal. Gor's trip signifies his initial visit to Jammu and Kashmir as the ambassador of the US. The visit is significant, considering the relatively long interval since an active US ambassador visited J&K.

During his visit, he explored Pari Mahal, the historic Mughal-era garden overlooking Srinagar, and described the experience positively on social media.