'Until The Last Minute, I Wasn’t Sure If I’d Be Able To Do It Right': Actress Vidya Malavade On Her Theatre Debut With 'Marry Go Round'

Vidya Malavade, better known as the goalkeeper from Chak De!, is not someone who likes to be in news just for the heck of it. A private person by nature, she rarely gives interviews or flashes herself to the paps. However, here she is back in news for her debut in theatre. Marry Go Round, a play by Ashvin Gidwani, premiered yesterday in Mumbai and will be staged again on May 1st.

Excerpts from an interview:

What excites you more - theater or films or modelling?

Every form is welcome as long as I get to create a fulfilling character that the audience can really connect with. I am a happy monkey.

After your Bollywood experience, this parody on Bollywood, did it seem funny or ironical?

This actually is a fun take on the “big fat Indian wedding”.⁠ I love the movies of our industry and consider myself extremely fortunate to be a part of it. Being a Kathak and contemporary dancer, I’ve really waited to showcase that part of my talent. Marry Go Round was the perfect opportunity. Also, it’s funny for the audience who watch it.

Was performing in front of live audience exciting or intimidating?

Oh, it’s a bit of both. When we had just started rehearsing in front of people, it was more intimidating. Now, there is still a slight nervousness before one gets on stage. but once I’m on, I am in a 100%. And the way the audience has been responding to my character, and the entire play, has been magical and that is super exciting.

Did performing on stage change your acting style in any which way?

Well… it is same, same, but different. Because there is a lot more projection required in every way, because one is playing for the last person in the auditorium too. But for me, eventually, the process is the same, it’s the honesty, understanding what the writers have penned, how the director sees it, and what I can add as Vidya to make a character real and hopefully memorable!

Did you expect to be compared to Smita Patil? Were you? How did you react?

It would be an absolute honour. She was unmatchable! But comparison and competition are really not my game. I do my thing, give to my fullest capacity, and just trust, and enjoy the process.

As a personal choice, which music do you like?

I think my music taste has changed so much over the years. Love old Hindi songs, Beegees to Sade to Coldplay. Right now, I am loving the vibe of these young, talented bhajan chanting bands that belt it out with drums, sitar etc.

You are a quiet person, what kind of characters do you like to portray?

(Laughs) I am not exactly a quiet person, once you get to know me… and my choice is not limited. I want to play it all. What I do really enjoy watching and creating, though, is strength juxtaposed with vulnerability in a woman. I find that fascinating because I think that is the very core of being a woman.

Who do you consider as your mentor in the industry and why?

Well, I don’t have a mentor in the film industry… But I was discovered by Prahlad Kakar as a model. So, he and his team were my support system and family during my modelling days.

Where do you derive your strength from to overcome all the personal challenges life doled out to you?

Well, one has been through so many of them that now I realise and understand that every setback, lesson or challenge is only a stepping stone towards a bigger blessing. We just have to train ourselves (our minds) to find the good in every bad. However tough it maybe. It’s not easy. Hence training is must. Just BE KIND, SURRENDER and have implicit FAITH in the one that has created you. HE HAS YOUR BACK ALWAYS! Something better is coming for you!

What was the biggest challenge while preparing for the play Marry Go Round?

I think the biggest challenge for me was the long hours on my feet day after day, it was beyond exhausting. Also remembering two hours of dialogues and dance choreographies. Until the last minute, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to do it right, but then again, it was all about trusting the process, being honest to your character and your craft, and surrendering! And magic started happening.

What did you unlearn on a personal and professional level to be where you are now?

Forgive, forget, and be kind… to all, including yourself! I also realise that it’s important to be kind, but you don’t always have to be nice.