Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Experiences Marine Beauty At Swaraj Dweep’s Temple Garden Of Andaman & Nicobar Islands; Take A Look!

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Experiences Marine Beauty At Swaraj Dweep | X/ Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju explored the stunning underwater world of Temple Garden, a renowned marine site located near Swaraj Dweep (formerly Havelock Island) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Sunday, June 22, 2026. Sharing glimpses of his visit, the Minister highlighted the breathtaking beauty of the region's rich marine ecosystem, drawing attention to one of India's most celebrated diving and snorkelling destinations.

Yoga is one of Bharat’s greatest gifts to the world. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, it has grown into a global movement for wellness, unity & sustainable living.



This year’s theme, #YogaForHealthyAgeing, reminds us that a healthy life is built through… https://t.co/ugIWXVOki8 pic.twitter.com/cUSlL30X7u — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 21, 2026

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visits Andaman & Nicobar

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju visited Andaman & Nicobar on Sunday, June 21, on the occasion of the 12th edition of International Yoga Day. He also did deep sea scuba diving at Temple Garden, Swaraj Dweep in Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Temple Garden is known for its crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and diverse marine life. The site attracts nature enthusiasts, divers, and tourists from across the world who come to witness its colourful underwater landscape. During his visit, Rijiju experienced the unique charm of the marine environment and appreciated the ecological wealth that the Andaman and Nicobar Islands possess.

Kiren Rijiju shares visit highlights

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video of his Andaman & Nicobar Islands visit and scuba diving glimpses on X. He said, "I did deep sea scuba diving at Temple Garden, Swaraj Dweep in Andamans & Nicobar Islands. The amazing marine life is well protected by Govt's strict regulations and laws. The crystal-clear waters, vibrant coral reefs, and rich marine biodiversity offered a glimpse into the remarkable natural heritage of the Andaman & Nicobar Islands."

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Highlighting nature-based tourism and its potential, he further said, "The islands possess immense and largely untapped potential for nature-based and adventure tourism. With their pristine environment and unique marine ecosystems, they offer experiences that are truly world-class. An unforgettable experience of extraordinary treasures that lie beneath the waters of these beautiful islands of India."

Read Also Indian Navy Submariners Mark International Yoga Day 2026 With Underwater Session - VIDEO

Yoga Day celebrations in Andamans

Rijiju also attended Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday. The event was observed under the theme of "Yoga for Healthy Ageing." He was joined by LG Admiral D.K. Joshi, Dr. Chandra Bhushan Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar, along with administration officials and yoga enthusiasts.