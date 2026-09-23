Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Dosa And Filter Coffee At Rameshwaram Cafe In Bengaluru| Watch Video

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Makes Dosa At Rameshwaram Cafe In Bengaluru| Watch Video | X

Union Minister for Communications and Development of the North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia recently turned chef during a visit to Bengaluru, where he was seen making a dosa and filter coffee at the popular Rameshwaram Cafe. Taking his fondness for South Indian food to the next level, Scindia went into the kitchen of the restaurant and even tried his hand at making some dosas. The minister has also shared the video on social media, which has drawn attention. In the video, the Union Minister can be seen standing behind the counter and skillfully spreading dosa batter on a hot tawa before preparing the dish.

Scindia’s cafe visit in Bengaluru

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited Bengaluru most recently on September 21–22, 2026, during which he hosted an investors' meet and made a viral stop at the iconic The Rameshwaram Cafe to make dosas and pour filter coffee. He stepped behind the counter on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, to cook dosas and also serve customers.

In another video posted on his Instagram handle, the minister can be seen transferring hot filter coffee between two vessels to achieve a nice froth. "My filter coffee fix, done just right," he wrote in the caption.

The Rameshwaram Cafe, known for its South Indian menu and outlets in multiple cities, is particularly popular for its dosas, idlis, vadas and other traditional dishes.

Shared video of dosa and filter coffee making on social media

In the video, Scindia can be seen entering the kitchen and appreciating the staff. "Very good job you all are doing," he says. He then goes on to prepare some dosas himself by spreading the batter in circles on a hot tawa. "Couldn't resist dropping into Rameshwaram Cafe and made my way to the other side to see the magic they whip up in their kitchen," Scindia shared in the caption. Tried my hand at tossing dosas under the watchful eye of the brilliant chefs here. Safe to say, there’s a lot more to it than meets the eye! 😄P.S. You can’t come to Bengaluru and not visit Rameshwaram Cafe. An absolute must!" He added.

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Investment plans behind Bengaluru visit

He arrived in Bengaluru on September 21, 2026, alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to drum up investment for a new telecom manufacturing zone. Scindia announced that 24 companies are already on board, proposing an investment of ₹5,500 crore for the Gwalior TMZ, with an additional ~₹700 crore committed during the Bengaluru roadshow.