Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Kamakhya Temple In Guwahati, Offers Prayers To The Deity Ahead Of Ambubachi Mela

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Kamakhya Temple |

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the revered Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday, June 21. She offered prayers ahead of the annual Ambubachi Mela, one of the most significant religious gatherings in eastern India. The visit comes as preparations are underway for the four-day festival, which attracts lakhs of devotees, sadhus, and tourists from across the country. The sacred festival is set to be observed from Monday, June 22, 2026.

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Union Finance Minister Sitharaman visits Kamakhya Temple

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited one of the revered Shakti Peethas, Sri Kamakhya Devi Mandir in Guwahati, Assam, in the early morning on Sunday, June 21, ahead of Ambubachi Mela. She offered prayers to Maa Kamakhya. The four-day festival will begin on the night of June 22, drawing lakhs of devotees, including saints, sadhus, tantric practitioners, and pilgrims from across India and around the world. The Assam government, authorities, and temple administration are making arrangements to manage crowds and facilities for the smooth running of the event.

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About Kamakhya Temple

Situated atop the Nilachal Hills overlooking the Brahmaputra River, the Kamakhya Temple is one of the most important Shakti Peethas in Hinduism. The shrine is dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, an embodiment of feminine power and fertility. Every year, the Ambubachi Mela is observed to mark the annual menstruation cycle of the goddess, a unique tradition that symbolises fertility, creation, and the power of nature.

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Participated in Yoga

The Finance Minister also took part in the International Yoga Day programme in Guwahati with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the day of the 12th edition of International Yoga Day. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Yoga Day celebration at Red Road in Kolkata. She also visited Meghalaya on June 19 and inaugurated the Northeast's largest organic spice plant.

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Ambubachi Mela

The Finance Minister's visit came at a time when Assam is set to celebrate its most sacred and one of its biggest festivals, Ambubachi Mela, from Monday, June 22, 2026. The Ambubachi Mela is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolising the fertility of the Earth. It is one of India's largest spiritual gatherings, drawing millions of devotees, especially tantrics and saints, not only from across the country but also from around the world.