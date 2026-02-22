UNESCO Honours Vasai Cathedral For Outstanding Heritage Preservation

Our Lady of Grace |

In a moment of pride for Maharashtra, the historic Vasai Cathedral has received a prestigious UNESCO award, recognising its outstanding heritage conservation efforts. The centuries-old structure, located in Vasai near Mumbai, stands as a reminder of India’s rich colonial and architectural history. Vasai Cathedral dates back to the 16th century and was built during Portuguese rule. It is also known as the Cathedral of Saint Joseph.

About Our Lady of Grace Cathedral

Our Lady of Grace Cathedral is situated within the historic Vasai Fort in Maharashtra. It is one of the most significant remnants of Portuguese-era architecture in India. The cathedral reflects classic European ecclesiastical design blended with local influences. Once a prominent place of worship during Portuguese rule, it now stands as a majestic ruin, admired for its grand arches, detailed stonework, and towering façade. Despite centuries of weathering, the structure continues to attract history enthusiasts, tourists, and photographers, serving as a powerful reminder of Vasai’s rich colonial and cultural heritage.

Our Lady of Grace Cathedral gets UNESCO recognition

The 475-year-old Our Lady of Grace Cathedral was recently honoured with the 2025 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Award of Merit for its community-led restoration. The cathedral, known for its stone construction, was elevated to cathedral status in 1998. The church was founded by the Jesuits in 1565 and rebuilt in 1597. Talking about the architecture, the structure follows the Gothic and Manueline styles, popular in Portugal during that period. The cathedral features a grand façade with tall arched doorways and windows, designed to create a sense of height and openness. The use of locally available stone gives the structure a rugged yet majestic appearance.

The recognition will boost tourism

UNESCO’s recognition of Vasai Cathedral will boost tourism, both domestically and internationally, because when a heritage site receives UNESCO recognition, it gains global visibility and credibility. Tourists often prioritise UNESCO-recognised sites because the tag signals historical, cultural, and architectural significance.