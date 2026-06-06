Understanding Heatstroke: Spot The Signs Before It’s Too Late

Early warning signs of cerebral stroke are often dismissed as they don’t arrive dramatically in the initial stages. In reality, the brain whispers before it screams. A physical blockage of oxygen and nutrients to the brain either due to a clot (ischemic stroke) or ruptures in a blood vessel (hemorrhagic stroke) is the reason for a stroke. A temporary clot can result in TIA (Transient ischemic attack) or a “mini stroke”. A Brain Stem stroke is caused by a specialised ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke. Dr. Niyas Thurakkal, Medical Director at Prayojana by Le Rehab (an ortho-neuro rehabilitation segment), Kerala, explains, “Contrary to layman’s belief that a stroke occurs in the heart, it is actually related to, and happens in the brain. Stroke is a disease affecting the arteries leading to and within the brain. This damages the tissues. And cells in that area of the brain, with interrupted blood supply, die within minutes. The longer it goes untreated, there is increased likelihood of lasting impairment.”

Symptoms & outcome

Stroke does give out symptoms which show up in the areas of our body controlled by the incapacitated cells of the brain. Loss of balance, slurred speech, numbness or drooping of one side of the face, weakness/numbness in one arm, and disorientation are the cautionary signals.

If immediate medical assistance is not rendered, this can lead to physical defects of paralysis, dysphagia (difficulty in swallowing food), rigid muscle movements, and severe exhaustion; cognitive defects like loss of memory, difficulty in speech and understanding, blind spots; emotional effects like depression, anxiety, mood swings and personality instabilities and fluctuations.

Heat-triggered strokes

Heat injury is not simply “feeling dehydrated.” When the body overheats, the brain is often the first organ to malfunction, informs Dr. Sachin Adukia, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. He further states, “Some of the most alarming manifestations are seizures and sudden loss of consciousness. Extreme heat can disrupt the delicate electrical balance of the brain, especially when dehydration, sleep deprivation, alcohol, gym overexertion, or stimulant use coexist.”

Neurological complications

Very high temperatures can wreck the body’s thermoregulation. This puts a lot of stress, creates mental fatigue. According to Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman - Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), “Heatstroke is not just feeling drained due to the heat. It's a medical emergency where the body can't control its temperature anymore. If the body temperature goes over 40 degrees Celsius neurological symptoms can start to show up.”

Seizures –A common threat

Neurologists are seeing more people having seizures during really hot weather, especially true for people with epilepsy, older adults and people who are very dehydrated. Experts warn that people should never ignore jerking movements, blackouts or episodes of unconsciousness during extreme heat.

Dr. Praveen Gupta explains that dehydration and electrolyte imbalance from sweating much can disrupt normal brain activity, “When sodium and fluid levels in the body drop drastically, brain cells become unstable. This increases the risk of seizures.”

Memory loss & confusion

Delirium, a befuddled mental state, inability to focus and short-term memory loss during spells of hot weather are clear indications of lessened blood supply to the brain. These symptoms should not be dismissed as fatigue especially in older adults. They may indicate the beginning of heatstroke or heat-induced brain dysfunction.

Dizziness

Excessive sweating and dehydration reduce blood volume. This leads to blood pressure and reduced oxygen supply to the brain causing dizziness, blurred vision, imbalance and fainting episodes.

“When dehydration and hyperthermia stop blood flow to the brain, a sudden collapse or loss of consciousness is the outcome. This is particularly dangerous for elderly individuals and outdoor workers,” warns Dr. Praveen Gupta.

Seek medical help

Severe dehydration can thicken the blood increasing the chances of clot formation and reducing circulation to the brain. “Heatwaves can indirectly raise the risk of brain stroke among people with hypertension, diabetes, heart disease or existing vascular conditions, " says Dr. Praveen Gupta.

Dr. Sachin Adukia suggests, “Treat confusion during heat exposure as a medical symptom, not laziness, and seek medical help. Hydrate before thirst appears; thirst is a late signal. Avoid intense workouts during peak afternoon heat. Never ignore fainting, seizures, slurred speech, or unusual behaviour in summer. And air-conditioning is not luxury during heat waves; sometimes, it is preventive medicine.”