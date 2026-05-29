UEFA Champions League Finals: Watch Arsenal Vs. PSG In Mumbai At These Fan Parks & Live Screenings |

Football fever is set to take over Mumbai this weekend as Arsenal F.C. lock horns with Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the UEFA Champions League Final 2026 on Saturday, May 30. Fans across the city are gearing up for an electrifying night filled with football chants, giant screens, match-day excitement, food, drinks, and unforgettable fan experiences.

Several venues across Mumbai are hosting special screenings and fan park events for the much-awaited finale. From immersive football-themed fan zones to lively lounges and sports bars, here’s a curated list of places where you can catch all the action live:

1. Heineken 0.0 | UEFA Champions League Finals Fan Park Mumbai – Arsenal vs PSG

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30 | 8:00 PM

Venue: The Ballard Pier Downtown Experience Centre, Mumbai

Heineken 0.0 is bringing a massive fan park experience to Mumbai with immersive live screening, football culture-inspired activities, live performances, and high-energy match-night vibes. Designed for hardcore football lovers, the event promises an exciting atmosphere for fans who live and breathe the sport.

2. Screening of Arsenal vs PSG UEFA Champions League Final

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30 | 9:30 PM – Sunday, May 31 | 1:30 AM

Venue: The Game Ranch

Football fans can head to The Game Ranch to enjoy the Champions League Final on big screens with a lively crowd, match-night energy, food, drinks, and an electric football atmosphere. The venue promises a perfect late-night football watch party for supporters of both clubs.

3. Screening of Arsenal vs PSG | Mumbai

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30

Venue: SMAAASH

SMAAASH will host a special live screening event for the UEFA Champions League Final as Arsenal take on PSG in Europe’s biggest football clash. Fans can expect giant screens, loud cheers, gaming entertainment, food, beverages, and stadium-like excitement throughout the night.

4. Screening of UEFA Champions League Final: PSG vs Arsenal | Loft 64

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30 | 9:30 PM

Venue: Loft 64 - The Chilling Lounge

Loft 64 is inviting football enthusiasts to witness the thrilling final showdown live alongside fellow fans. The venue promises energetic reactions, chants, dramatic moments, and a buzzing football crowd for the ultimate screening experience.

5. Screening of Champions League Final | Peninsula Redpine Banquet

Date & Time: Saturday, May 30 | 9:30 PM

Venue: Peninsula Redpine Banquet - BookEventz Flagship

Fans looking for a larger gathering can attend the Champions League Final screening at Peninsula Redpine Banquet. The event will feature giant screens, a stadium-style atmosphere, food stalls, drinks, and football fans coming together to celebrate the biggest night in European football.

With football fever at an all-time high, Mumbai’s screening venues are all set to turn the Champions League Final into a memorable night for fans across the city.