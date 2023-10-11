Udaipur 'City Of Lakes' Likely To Be India’s First Wetland City

Udaipur, 'City of Lakes' known for its enchanting surroundings, lakes, forts, palaces, and historical significance, is in a race to earn the prestigious title of India's first-ever wetland city. The city, known for its numerous picturesque lakes, including Lake Pichola, Lake Fateh Sagar, Lake Doodh Talai, Lake Rang Sagar, and Lake Swaroop Sagar, serves as a major tourist attraction.

As reported by The Times of India, the Rajasthan government is actively working towards obtaining this recognition for Udaipur. The Environment and Forest Department has chosen Udaipur based on the criteria set by the Ramsar Convention for international significance. Additionally, Udaipur is a participant in the central government's National Lakes Conservation Plan, a program aimed at restoring these crucial water bodies. Currently, the city's nomination is in the process of being submitted to the Ramsar Convention for approval.

Currently, there are 42 wetland cities worldwide. In India, both Udaipur and Bhopal are vying for the remarkable distinction of being recognized as India's first wetland city.

Several criteria and significant factors must be met to attain this prestigious designation, and Udaipur possesses all the necessary attributes. The internationally recognized wetlands must be unique or uncommon within their specific biogeographic region. Furthermore, they should provide support for endangered and vulnerable species.

