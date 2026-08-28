Type-1 Diabetes Explained: Amit Shah Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Child With Disease In Ahmedabad; Know How It Affects The Body

Amit Shah Celebrates Raksha Bandhan With Child With Disease In Ahmedabad |

Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Raksha Bandhan with children in Ahmedabad, including a child living with Type-1 diabetes, on the occasion of the festival on Friday, August 28, 2026. The interaction brought attention to the challenges faced by children managing the condition while highlighting the importance of awareness and support for those living with it.

Amit Shah celebrates Raksha Bandhan with a diabetic child

As the nation observes the festival of Rakhi on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad at a hospital with children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes who require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families.

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Sharing pictures of his celebrations on X, he wrote, "Today, in Ahmedabad, I celebrated the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan with the daughters in my parliamentary constituency who are suffering from Type-1 diabetes."

He further said, "Children afflicted with Type-1 diabetes require insulin injections for life, which places a significant financial burden on their families. Under the leadership of Modi ji, our government is providing free insulin for life to all such children. This visionary initiative, which even many developed countries are still striving to implement, is a testament to the Modi government's commitment to the principles of ‘service, empathy, and security.'"

What is Type-1 diabetes?

Type-1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. As a result, the body produces little or no insulin.

Insulin is an essential hormone that helps glucose move from the bloodstream into cells, where it is used for energy. Without sufficient insulin, blood glucose levels can rise, requiring people with Type-1 diabetes to take insulin regularly to manage their condition.

Unlike Type-2 diabetes, Type-1 diabetes is not caused simply by eating too much sugar or leading an unhealthy lifestyle. It can develop at any age, although it is commonly diagnosed during childhood or adolescence.

How does Type-1 Diabetes affect the Body?

When insulin is absent or insufficient, glucose cannot enter cells effectively and begins accumulating in the bloodstream. This can cause symptoms such as increased thirst, frequent urination, excessive hunger, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and blurred vision.

If blood sugar becomes dangerously high and the condition is left untreated, it can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), a serious and potentially life-threatening complication that requires urgent medical attention.

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Over time, poorly controlled blood glucose can also affect blood vessels and nerves and increase the risk of complications involving the eyes, kidneys, heart, and other organs.

There is currently no known cure for Type-1 diabetes, but it can be managed with appropriate medical care. People with the condition generally require lifelong insulin therapy, along with regular blood glucose monitoring.