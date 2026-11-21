Tulsi Vivah 2026: What To Do And Avoid During The Sacred Ritual? Know Essential Guidelines | FPJ

Tulsi Vivah is a significant Hindu festival that celebrates the ceremonial marriage of Goddess Tulsi, considered an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi, to Lord Vishnu, worshipped in the form of Shaligram. The day is most commonly celebrated on Kartik Shukla Dwadashi, which is the day after Dev Uthani Ekadashi. This year, Dev Uthani Ekadashi was observed on Friday, November 20, and Tulsi Vivah is set to be observed on Saturday, November 21. The auspicious occasion marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season and is observed with devotion across several parts of India.

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On this day, devotees perform special pujas, decorate Tulsi plants and conduct traditional wedding ceremonies to seek blessings for happiness, prosperity and marital harmony.

As devotees prepare for the sacred occasion, here are some important dos and don'ts traditionally followed during Tulsi Vivah.

Tulsi Vivah 2026: Essential dos

Begin the day by taking a bath in the early morning, and clean the house and the area around the Tulsi plant. Decorate the space with flowers, rangoli and traditional decorations.

Worship Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu with devotion. Offer flowers, fruits, sweets, turmeric, vermilion and other traditional puja items.

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Adorn the Tulsi plant with a red or yellow chunari, flowers and ornaments, like the bridal attire of Goddess Tulsi, and adorn the area with sugarcane and mango leaves to make the mandap (wedding canopy).

Conduct the ceremonial marriage of Tulsi and Shaligram with traditional mantras, prayers and offerings.

Light an oil lamp near the Tulsi plant and perform Tulsi and Lord Vishnu aarti in the end.

Perform the symbolic wedding rituals in the evening.

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Tulsi Vivah 2026: Don'ts to follow

Avoid plucking Tulsi leaves on the day of the ceremony, as it is traditionally considered inauspicious.

Do not disrespect or damage the Tulsi plant.

Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food and alcohol if observing the festival through traditional fasting practices.

Avoid performing the puja without maintaining cleanliness and devotion.

Do not leave the Tulsi plant unattended during the wedding rituals.

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