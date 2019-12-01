Trousseau shopping made easy for newly married life

The dos and don’ts

“One should not overdo Indian ensembles, which you will wear once or twice. Instead invest in versatile contemporary Indian styles that can be dressed up or down according to one’s need,” says Aniket. Curate timeless classics, which have a repeat value. Focus on creating a multifunctional yet sustainable wardrobe that has emotional appeal. Try to collect only what you think works for your body type and things you really like, it's not the time for image makeover. Avoid trends of the season and opt for classics.

Be organised and write down all your requirements beforehand if you don't want to go insane while shopping. Pack everything in a systematic manner. Setting a budget is a must so you don't buy unnecessary stuff and also know your range for everything,” specifies Maneka.

Being a bride doesn't mean everything in your wardrobe has to be 'dressy', a few simple wearable options for comfort and usability are a must too. “While selecting your lingerie options always keep your outfits in mind so you know you are not spoiling your outfit by making a wrong choice,” says Maneka.

Do the jewellery shopping in the end after you have bought all your outfits. Lastly, go for footwear that is comfortable because you never know how long you might have to stand in that heavy lehenga or sari. “Always consult a make-up artist for the correct shade of foundation and lip colours for your skin tone,” adds Maneka. Buying bags in silver, gold and basic colours will go with all your garments and can totally amp up the look.

Important: Don’t forget to feed and hydrate yourself throughout the shopping sojourns!