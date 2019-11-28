Sonam Kapoor's boss lady look costs more than Rs 2.5 lakh!

The fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor Ahuja never fails to impress us by her impeccable fashion choices. The 'Neerja' actor is known for her sense of style and fashion statements. Whether it's a red carpet look or streetwear, Sonam always makes us feel envious of her wardrobe.

The actor is currently in Los Angeles with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Kapoor sisters have been having the time of their lives and their Instagram pictures are proof of that.

Sonam who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures from her LA vacay. In a recent picture that Sonam Kapoor posted to her gram, she can be seen wearing this gorgeous teal green pant suit from 3.1 Phillip Lim.