Sonam Kapoor's boss lady look costs more than Rs 2.5 lakh!

The fashionista of Bollywood Sonam Kapoor Ahuja never fails to impress us by her impeccable fashion choices. The 'Neerja' actor is known for her sense of style and fashion statements. Whether it's a red carpet look or streetwear, Sonam always makes us feel envious of her wardrobe.
The actor is currently in Los Angeles with her sister Rhea Kapoor. Kapoor sisters have been having the time of their lives and their Instagram pictures are proof of that.
Sonam who was last seen in 'The Zoya Factor' has been keeping her fans updated by sharing pictures from her LA vacay. In a recent picture that Sonam Kapoor posted to her gram, she can be seen wearing this gorgeous teal green pant suit from 3.1 Phillip Lim.
Sonam Kapoor is channeling her inner 'boss lady' by completing the look with a Louis Vuitton hybrid cross-body bag, Multi-Pochette Accessories. This cute cross-body bag costs $1,640.00 which is Rs.1,17,209.
As for the cost of Sonam's teal green boss lady ensemble, this Merino Wool Poplin Blazer is Rs. 1,17,209 and the Straight Leg Twill Pant for Rs. 55,029. That makes the whole look cost more than Rs. 2.5 lakh.
Sonam Kapoor also shared a few other pictures from her vacay. Rhea Kapoor is also seen posing with Sonam. And Rhea's look is no less than Sonam's.
Here's the post:
On the work front, for those who feel Mrs. Ahuja, a.k.a Sonam Kapoor may be slowing down to start a family, the answer is… not yet. The break will happen but not any time soon. Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in The Zoya Factor, is all set to take centre stage with a new project. She will star as a blind girl in Sujoy Ghosh's next. Which is the Hindi remake of the 2011 Korean film, Blind.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)